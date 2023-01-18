How many times have you wanted to read a best seller but could not get to the book store or forgot to order it from Amazon? Next time, think of Capon Bridge Library for that book.
Their shelves are always refreshed with current favorites including new children’s books. Did you know that they create a special selection for holidays and centrally locate them towards the front of the library? Don’t miss their Valentine books with a romance theme. The staff has created a friendly and comfortable space for our community.
News from The River House
Wednesday, Jan. 18, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Club meets at CBMS Library. Home school and public school students welcome. This is a free event, but you should sign up on TRH website.
Friday, Jan. 20, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m., Free. Join host Dakota Karper for an evening of lively entertainment. This is a collaborate event between The Cat and the Fiddle and TRH.
Saturday, Jan. 21, Art for All, 12-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, Jan. 21, Concert: Tapestry Cello Ensemble, 7-9 p.m. This ensemble presents original and creative musical arrangements from the Renaissance, American Song Book, Broadway and many other venues. A concert not to be missed.
Sunday, Jan. 22, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. This family friendly event focuses on herbs, sharing recipes , experiences and knowledge. Food and beverage available at the Café. Donations welcome.
Monday, Jan 23, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Max of 12 participants. All levels welcome but bring your yoga props like mat, block and strap if you want. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Monday, Jan. 23, The Art of Letter Writing, Week 2. This program, which runs through Mar 27, encourages participants to improve their letter writing skills. Weekly prompts are emailed including tips and inspirational techniques. Sign up on TRH website.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, Workshop Series: Creating the Family Apothecary, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This is a 4-week course running from Jan. 17 to Feb. 7.
Friday, Jan. 27, Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m. This free event encourages community members to share their talents in music, poetry, comedy or other forms of performance art. Any can participate, 15-minute limit on performances.
Saturday, Jan. 28, Art for All, 12-3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28, Workshop: Winter Seed Sowing 101, 1-3 p.m. Pay what you can. Join Mia Musolino to learn how to build your own mini greenhouse in a recycled container. Soil and seed provided. Participants are asked to bring their own clean recycled bottles from home. Twenty spots available, sign up on TRH website.
Sunday, Jan. 29, Workshop: Ice Dying Workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Join fiber artist Sue Kadel-Fehr for this workshop, which includes powdered dyes, soda ash and rubber bands. Students must purchase their own materials. (List available on TRH website). Ten spots available.
Monday, Jan. 30, The Art of Letter Writing, Week 3.
Monday, Jan. 30, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, Workshop Series: Creating the Family Apothecary, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3, Middle School Art Show Opening, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free
News from the Capon Bridge Public Library
Tuesday, Jan. 4& 11, Story Time at the Library, 11 a.m.
The game for February invites everyone to guess the number of Valentine candies in a hat. The prize includes all the candies plus a stuffer emoji.
Monica Wilson of “Monica Studio Co.” has donated an original signed photograph entitled, “Warm Welcome,” This piece will be the raffle for February. Chances are $5 each and all proceeds go to the Library.
Congratulations to the Library for winning the CB Best Decorated Business Award. Congrats also go to Robin Smith who guessed the number of books on the Library’s Christmas Tree in the Christmas Tree Forest. There were 219 books; she guessed 213.
This year, the library is a designated drop off point for free tax preparation. Sponsored by The Eastern Panhandle Coalition, those who qualify may drop off their tax material in February for preparation of taxes by IRS certified tax preparers. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
The Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New Books: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Diper Overlode;” “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. The special Valentine bookshelves include books by Mary Higgins Clark, Debbie Macomber, Fern Michaels, Rachel Hauck Elin Hilderbrand and Dorothy Cannell, among others.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Monday, Jan. 23 & 30 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 & 31 –NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, Ruriteen meeting
Thursday, Jan. 26, Ruritan Board meeting
Friday, Jan. 27, bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, Ruritan Club Meeting
Sunday, Jan. 22 Benefit Luncheon and Silent Auction for Fire Chief Gerald Brill, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gerald, who has been a great contributor to the Capon Springs Community, has recently been diagnosed with a disease that will not enable him to work for several months. This is an all you can eat event and carry out is available. The dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The luncheon will be held at Capon Springs Fire Hall, 3144 Capon Springs Rd, Capon Springs, WV. If you want to contribute but cannot attend, you may mail your donation to P.O. Box 446, Capon Springs, WV 26823 payable to Gerald Brill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.