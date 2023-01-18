Linda Hill Capon Bridge

How many times have you wanted to read a best seller but could not get to the book store or forgot to order it from Amazon? Next time, think of Capon Bridge Library for that book.  

Their shelves are always refreshed with current favorites including new children’s books. Did you know that they create a special selection for holidays and centrally locate them towards the front of the library? Don’t miss their Valentine books with a romance theme. The staff has created a friendly and comfortable space for our community. 

