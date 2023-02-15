poetry

The winners of the very first poetry contest in 2016 – (left to right) Levi Richman, Elleigh Coleman, Jaden Lambert, Elizabeth Pryor, Sarah Ladd, Carol Powell and Chip Sours. 

April is Poetry Month!  

The Friends of the Fort Ashby Public Library, with support from the Hampshire County Arts Council, is inviting poets of all ages to submit their best original poems to win great prizes.  Winners will be honored at the Poetry Tea on Tuesday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. at the library located at 57 Presidents Street in Fort Ashby WV.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.