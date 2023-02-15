The Friends of the Fort Ashby Public Library, with support from the Hampshire County Arts Council, is inviting poets of all ages to submit their best original poems to win great prizes. Winners will be honored at the Poetry Tea on Tuesday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. at the library located at 57 Presidents Street in Fort Ashby WV.
There will be 4 categories for judging:grades K-5, 6-8, 9-12 and Adult with a $50 first prize, $25 second prize, and third place ribbon in each category. School class projects are welcomed.Poems will be judged by former W.Va. Delegate and teacher Ruth Rowan.
Poems may be in any genre and on any appropriate subject, not over 32 lines of text. Full contest rules and entry forms are available at FortAshby.lib.wv.us and on the library’s Facebook page. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, March 22 at 5 p.m.
Entries may be mailed to the library at PO Box 74, Fort Ashby WV 26719, submitted in person to the library, or emailed in Word Document form to Joanne_Snead@yahoo.com.
Winners are invited to read their poems at the Poetry Tea when prizes will be awarded. Additionally, the public is invited to participate by reading their original or favorite poem at the tea and join fellow poetry lovers in refreshment.
For further information call Jack Isemann, 304-298-3846 or the library at 304-298-4993.
