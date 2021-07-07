They (whoever they are) say that if a person has at least 1 or 2 loyal, long-term friends, he or she should count his or her blessings.
I was always of the impression that one could make numerous friends over his or her lifetime. And, I really believed those friendships would be long-lasting.
I have changed my opinion, as well as my attitude toward that idea. I guess I had carried an idealistic attitude about the subject matter at hand.
But based on my years and my experiences, I am more inclined today to agree with what “they” said about having one or two really close friends.
In my opinion, there is a marked difference between friendships and having a genuine friend.
I think the categories of friendships could be listed as acquaintances, friendships and then having a genuine friend.
I was of the impression that being a pastor would grant one an opportunity to make numerous genuine long-term friends. And I don’t like admitting, as a pastor, that it seems more realistic to watch friendships come and go instead of developing long-term relationships.
Friendships are most often based on a common bond between two people. As a pastor, that common bond is usually the church, one’s relationship with Christ and also one’s vision for winning souls to Christ and developing disciples. That is also usually based particularly on the church that one is pastoring at the time.
We make friendships within that church based on like interests and visions, goals and things that are happening with the church at the time.
But when a pastor resigns and moves to a church at a different location, in a sense it’s like graduating high school all over again.
Young people who have made friends during their school years tend to think that they will be friends forever. The real, hard fact is that once graduation is over and everyone moves on toward their destination, “old acquaintances shall be forgotten and never brought to mind after that.”
Meanwhile, back to pastors and friends, a pastor doesn’t always have to wait for a transition in his or her ministry and a move to another church.
All it takes in many instances is for there to be a disagreement between 2 parties or a change in direction for the church on 1 part or another and pastors face the inevitable fact that friends feel compelled to start attending another church.
Unfortunately in most cases the common bonds that existed previously are broken and so is the friendship. For some reason, running into one another in public from that point on is more uncomfortable instead of a welcomed happenstance.
One can say that changing churches isn’t a personal decision when moving from one local fellowship to another but no matter what the reason, for a pastor and spouse, it still feels personal.
As Christians it shouldn’t feel awkward when we run into those who have left one’s fellowship but it really does. When another party hears about someone leaving a certain church there is always the obvious questions of “why did you leave?” “What happened there, I heard you left because …” and the individual usually feels a compulsion to explain.
And no matter how much one tries to smooth it over and avoid the questions and the conversation, there are always those who aren’t satisfied letting the circumstance rest.
I’m not putting the blame on any one former parishioner of any church, or of any one pastor, but it is what it is.
The sad part is that, whenever someone leaves a church, a pastor too often loses more than a parishioner, he, or she, usually ends up losing a friend.
I would enjoy being idealistic and say it doesn’t happen and I would have to admit that I have over the years, lost more friends than I would want to count.
I can’t and I’m not speaking for other pastors but as for myself personally, every time a parishioner leaves the church, no matter what the reason, they take a little piece of the pastor’s heart with them.
Pastors can’t legitimately care about their church folks and not be affected when he or she loses a parishioner, or a family. Even if it’s reportedly “not personal,” it still feels like it when an individual or a family can no longer stand side by side with you and work together for the kingdom of God.
