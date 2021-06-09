Many parties and celebrations have been happening lately in the area to honor the HHS graduating Class of 2021. Kirby Assembly of God Church honored the following with special celebration on May 23: Luke Funk, Shelby Westfall, Sydney Fischer, Austin Ramsey, Grant Landis, Wesley Landis, Taylor Michael, Jadyn Judy and Drew Keckley.
Coming soon at the Kirby A/G Church will be vacation bible school for the younger children – all children are invited to come out for each evening Monday, June 21 – Thursday, June 24. With a meal served at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6 p.m., the theme will be “Mystery Island.”
Want to congratulate Libby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Dollinger (new neighbors in the area) who was a graduate of Berkeley Co. High School. Also among our local graduates of HHS, we congratulate our granddaughter Alison Twigg, Emma Ramsay, Barret See and Brayden McKee.
Belated birthday wishes are sent to Mrs. Cinda Bowman, Julie Fitzwater and Rachel Wilson, special wishes to Rita Hott on the 10th and also Nancy Poland, Janet and Alvin McKee and grandson, Brayden next week.
Our prayers are with Larry Ruckman, Geri Keith, Brenda Gutshell and Donna Charlton and others with health issues.
Also, sending prayers to family and friends on the loss of family member Joshua Racey recently. A memorial service will be Saturday evening, June 12, at McKee’s Funeral Home in Romney.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having Brenda Crites of Moorefield, Amanda Twigg of Winchester, Perry Casto of Ohio and Dickie Mann of Princeton, W.Va. visit with them, as well as special callers Marvin and Tom from Three Churches, Pete of North Carolina and Mike from Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.