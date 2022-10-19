October is a busy month at HCPL with fall and Halloween-themed programming.
Story Time, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m., pumpkin theme. Children will be read a story, have activities and a craft all about pumpkins.
Story Time, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m., monster theme. Children will be read a story, have activities and a monster-themed craft.
There is also an October sensory bin that the children can play with, and a scavenger hunt for children
October monthly events include an Escape Room; call ahead to register. Everyone’s welcome; Makerspace – come make your own dog bandana or your own metal dog tag. The children can come in and adopt a cute little stuffed dog and receive an adoption certificate. We have a “guess how many candy pumpkins are in the jar.”
Also, don’t forget to come vote for your favorite ceramic pumpkin bank. The patrons who participated did a fantastic job with the decorating.
Oct. 24 – FNB Bank will be at the library giving a presentation. This event is open to all in the community.
Oct. 31 – HCPL will be passing out goodie bags in front of the library from 6-8 p.m.
November will be “food for fines” month: bring in nonperishable (not expired) food items or hygiene items for our food pantry and we will take 2 dollars off for every item you bring in, this is for old fines as well as new.
Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. – Lego night. Participants will be making infinity cubes.
We have curious kids cards that parents can pick up for their children, and they will get a prize after attending 10 in-person events at the library.
Stop by and check out all the fun activities and while you’re here check out our selection of books, DVDs audio books and magazines for those chilly fall evenings.
