"Let us come before Him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song.” Psalm 95:2
Happy birthday wishes to Angie Bender & Jeanne Clower Nov. 20, Carla Wilkins, Linda Weaver and Phyllis Lambert Gaydos Nov. 21, Asher Haslacker Nov. 22, Shaylynn Simms & Chris Crouse Nov. 24, Sharon Montgomery, Bryson Pownell, Brayden Pyles Nov. 25, Donnie Montgomery & Kathy Daniels Nov. 27, Josiah Bohrer & Grant Walls Nov. 30.
Hampshire County Schools will be closed Nov. 21-Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Capon Chapel Covenant Church held a baptism on Sunday, Nov. 13, with 3 being baptized, Sharon Montgomery, Leighia Masse and JD Smith. Betty & Willis brought lunch for the congregation. It was a beautiful baptism, even though the water was very cold.
We are finally getting our road paved on Spring Gap. A portion of it anyway, but we need all Spring Gap paved. Maybe someday, we hope. If traveling on this road in the next couple of days, expect delays.
Paw Paw Christmas parade will be on Dec. 4 at 4:30, and Romney parade will be on Dec. 10. Don›t forget to check out the Christmas lights that will be on display at Central Hampshire Park.
The family of the late Jr. & Eloise Rannells will have their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the cabin of Mike Santymire in Oldtown.
Please keep the following in your prayers Scott Bohrer, Jack Bender, Lovella Thomas, Craig & Missy McDonald, Wallace Fishel, Mary Moreland, Willis Bohrer, Crystal Morelad, Betty Kidwell, Keith Lambert Jr.
Deepest sympathy to the family of Ruby Kesner of Paw Paw. Sympathy to Loraine Fowler for the loss of her sister.
I pray that everyone has a blessed Thanksgiving, and remember to thank God for all your many blessings.
