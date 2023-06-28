White hot

From left to right: Musicians First Class Sally Sandker, Haley Stiltner and Daniel Stewart lit up the stage Saturday at the bluegrass festival with their group Country Current, the U.S. Navy Band.

ROMNEY — Murder, cheating, coal and freedom.  

The tunes that rang from the Wapocoma stage in Romney on Saturday brought to life a myriad of themes, from happy to sad to angry to reverent, all tying together the history-laden genre that is bluegrass.