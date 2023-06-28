ROMNEY — Murder, cheating, coal and freedom.
The tunes that rang from the Wapocoma stage in Romney on Saturday brought to life a myriad of themes, from happy to sad to angry to reverent, all tying together the history-laden genre that is bluegrass.
The 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival brought familiar performers, such as Dunlap & Mabe, Centerfire and crowd-favorite Appalachian Roadshow, plus Springfield Exit, Volume Five, Hampshire’s own Arnold, Rickman & Suddath – plus, for the first time ever, the U.S. Navy Band, Country Current.
The day started off wet, with light rain showers which sped up quickly to a downpour that seemed to ease shortly after it began. After the rain ended, the sun came out and it got hot, hot, hot.
Vendors were set up on the festival grounds all day, selling kettle corn, hot dogs, sausages, shrimp, barbecue and more.
As always, the festival grounds filled up as the day went on. Organizer Trina Cox took the mic before Country Current began their set, gushing about finally securing them for the Wapocoma stage.
“Being a Fourth of July celebration, they were always booked,” Cox said. “I think every bluegrass festival in the country tries to get them…about January, I got a call. I’ve been on cloud nine ever since.”
Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s country-bluegrass ensemble group, is made up of seven members with extensive musical backgrounds. One of the group’s guitarists and lead vocalists, MU1 Sally Sandker, is the daughter of Grand Ole Opry member and bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent.
The group honored veterans and active duty military personnel with their rendition of the Armed Forces Medley.
Cox added that she was so excited, like a “kid in a candy store” to have the band perform in Romney. They donned their crisp dress whites as they started picking, an upbeat energy surging through the festival grounds as some folks even got up to dance.
Appalachian Roadshow finished off the day with their high-octane, historically-charged performance, bringing harmonies and storytelling to the stage. Barry Abernathy with the group also sang the National Anthem before the fireworks show, striking a chord of national pride.
The fireworks show was a spectacular sendoff to round out the evening.