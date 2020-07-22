Mrs. Eileen Sowers of Sedan School Road dropped me off materials from the West Virginia University Extension Service with ideas and work to improve your health habits. Work with your extension agent about any concerns or questions and contact them for additional facts about West Virginia. Mrs. Sowers is chairman of our Health Committee of The Central-Dunmore Extension Club. Thanks, it will be useful.
I ran across a nice card, which had flowers and the American flag. It read, “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and on unbeatable determination to do the job at hand,” (Harry S. Truman) and then America (My Country Tis’ of Thee) by Reverend Samuel F. Smith, 1832. Thanks, I will take time to read and keep it handy.
I have also received some nice cards; one had a picture of a little girl holding the American flag that said, “We are the home of the free because of the brave.”
Hope you had a nice time over the 4th of July.
I have enjoyed a book given to me by a friend called “Plain Perfect” by Kim Sawyer – My Heart Remembers.
I must stop writing and get some work done. Hope you had a good holiday!
