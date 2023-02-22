Colby Nichols 2022

Have you ever been in a place where you didn’t feel welcomed? I know I have. The strange thing about this, as I mentioned last week, is that everything can change in a moment. Depending on the situation and time, one can go from a hero to a villain quickly.  Sometimes those moments of change occur because the individual actually does something that is not pleasant. Other times the change could occur because popular opinion and something done wrong is subjective.

I write this column pondering what happened to Jesus just after his being led to the edge of a cliff to be tossed off experience.  Jesus came to do the Father’s will.  As a believer in Christ Jesus, I must believe that his life was all on purpose.  There wasn’t one thing that he did that was a coincidence or accident.  When you read the scriptures with this mindset, you view things differently because that isn’t how we function sometimes. We sometimes stumble with our words or struggle to remember the things that we should and this could lead to personal moments of change and we truly did things on accident.  But it is my belief that we must view the life and narrative of Jesus as on purpose.  Jesus said when you see me, you see the Father.  Everything He said and did was the purpose of the Father. 

