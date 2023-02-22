Have you ever been in a place where you didn’t feel welcomed? I know I have. The strange thing about this, as I mentioned last week, is that everything can change in a moment. Depending on the situation and time, one can go from a hero to a villain quickly. Sometimes those moments of change occur because the individual actually does something that is not pleasant. Other times the change could occur because popular opinion and something done wrong is subjective.
I write this column pondering what happened to Jesus just after his being led to the edge of a cliff to be tossed off experience. Jesus came to do the Father’s will. As a believer in Christ Jesus, I must believe that his life was all on purpose. There wasn’t one thing that he did that was a coincidence or accident. When you read the scriptures with this mindset, you view things differently because that isn’t how we function sometimes. We sometimes stumble with our words or struggle to remember the things that we should and this could lead to personal moments of change and we truly did things on accident. But it is my belief that we must view the life and narrative of Jesus as on purpose. Jesus said when you see me, you see the Father. Everything He said and did was the purpose of the Father.
“Do you not believe that I am in the Father, and the Father in Me? The words that I speak to you I do not speak on My own authority; but the Father who dwells in Me does the works.” (John 14:10 NKJV)
So what happened in His hometown was on Purpose. It makes us wonder about the will of God. I can’t understand why he did that in his home synagogue but I believe by Faith that it served a higher purpose. I wonder how many there that day taking him to the cliff would eventually repent and believe in Him? You know some continued to think and ponder His words and possibly were at other city gatherings of His during his ministry time here…
Back to my original thoughts about being welcomed. Luke tells us in chapter 4 that after Jesus left the cliff, he went to other places around Galilee. Many miracles were performed and eventually it was time for Jesus to move on from there.
“Now when it was day, He departed and went into a deserted place. And the crowd sought Him and came to Him, and tried to keep Him from leaving them; but He said to them, “I must preach the kingdom of God to the other cities also, because for this purpose I have been sent.” And He was preaching in the synagogues of Galilee.” (Luke 4:42-44 NKJV)
The crowd did not want Him to leave them! From being tossed, to being embraced, all in the Will of God. What a rollercoaster of emotions and acceptance. I believe Jesus was teaching us what this life will be like as a follower of Him. Some will despise you, some will never want you to leave them. What did Jesus tell those who wanted Him to stay? I must go to other places. It would have been easy to stay in the places of acceptance but Jesus showed us what a true purpose driven life looks like. There will be times of comfort and joy but there will also be times of hatred and despising. This walk of Following Jesus will take you many places, don’t be surprised when it takes you to the edge of a cliff. When those times come, Jesus instructed us to:
“And whoever will not receive you nor hear your words, when you depart from that house or city, shake off the dust from your feet.” (Matthew 10:14 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
