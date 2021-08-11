ROMNEY — After dedicating so much time to helping the community, the volunteers at Helping Hands have a big request: bring their wheelchairs back.
Folks are more than welcome to borrow medical equipment from Helping Hands, but they have to hold up their end of the deal by returning it when the time for use has passed.
“I’m down to 2 wheelchairs,” said owner Mary French Barbe. “A couple months ago, I had 20.”
With the supply dwindling, soon there won’t be any wheelchairs to offer to the community
Helping Hands has had similar equipment issues in the past, with calls from the community for transfer benches, bath chairs and wheelchairs topping her list.
She said earlier this summer that she understands that folks get busy and returning equipment seems low on the priority list, but she said she’s been getting a lot of requests with nothing to offer folks in need.
Medical equipment that has been borrowed from Helping Hands can be returned directly to the charity’s thrift store on West Main Street in Romney. All the necessary paperwork will be taken care of by the staff. For more information, visit the store or call 304-822-8448 for more information.
“If they’re sitting in their basement or garage or just really don’t need them, I’d like if they could take the time to bring them back and return them,” Barbe said.
