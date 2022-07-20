July 20
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
July 21
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
July 22
Open mic night 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Listen or deliver your own music, comedy or other performance.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Foodie Friday 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
July 23
Hansel and Gretel musical 3 and 5:30 p.m., WVSDB Brannon Building auditorium. $5 at door 30 minutes prior to curtain; under 18 free.
The Scooches concert 7-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $12 advance, $15 at the door.
Pizza buffet 3:30-8 p.m., Capon Springs Fire Hall, 3144 Capon Springs Road. Benefits the Fire and Rescue Squad. $12, $6 for ages 5-10, free younger. All-you-can-eat cheese, pepperoni, meat lovers, vegie, cheeseburger, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken and more, plus salad bar, dessert, lemonade, coffee or iced tea.
July 24
Herb Club 1:30-3 p.m.,, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; registration required.
July 25
One-room schools tour 8 a.m., starting at Food Lion parking lot. Sites on Jersey Mountain Road, the Springfield and Slanesville grades. Sponsored by the HC Association of Retired School Employees. Dress Comfortably, bring rain gear and bug spray.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
July 26
County Commission 6 p.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. “My remarkable Journey” by Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for “Hidden Figures.”
