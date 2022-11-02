Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

I’ve realized that there are 2 types of Savage family vacations. There are relaxing trips and active trips. Both end with me spending our 1st day back home in and out of the laundry room washing, drying and folding baskets upon baskets of laundry. Both result in cherished Savage family memories that hopefully bring back happy smiles for years to come. Both mean as soon we exit our car, our dog runs circles around us, shaking, “I’m so glad to see you” fur into every room in our home. Yet, despite the similarities, there are differences between these 2 types of trips.

Last week, 4 out of 5 Savages traveled to the 95th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. It was the first major “vacation” we’ve taken minus 1 Savage sibling. Our oldest daughter felt a little left out. For us, it felt a little weird seeing and experiencing so many new things without her. Alas, it’s just another adjustment my husband and I are learning to make as our nest slowly empties. Nevertheless, we sent lots of photos and videos to her throughout the week. Luckily, there was plenty to share.

