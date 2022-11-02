I’ve realized that there are 2 types of Savage family vacations. There are relaxing trips and active trips. Both end with me spending our 1st day back home in and out of the laundry room washing, drying and folding baskets upon baskets of laundry. Both result in cherished Savage family memories that hopefully bring back happy smiles for years to come. Both mean as soon we exit our car, our dog runs circles around us, shaking, “I’m so glad to see you” fur into every room in our home. Yet, despite the similarities, there are differences between these 2 types of trips.
Last week, 4 out of 5 Savages traveled to the 95th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. It was the first major “vacation” we’ve taken minus 1 Savage sibling. Our oldest daughter felt a little left out. For us, it felt a little weird seeing and experiencing so many new things without her. Alas, it’s just another adjustment my husband and I are learning to make as our nest slowly empties. Nevertheless, we sent lots of photos and videos to her throughout the week. Luckily, there was plenty to share.
Last week’s trip fell into the active category. We were on the go!
When we requested that our youngest daughter be granted educational leave, I wasn’t exactly sure what that would look like. However, after visits to the National Air Force Museum, a zoo, an aquarium, a historical urban farmer’s market and the FFA Convention’s Expo, I feel confident that this trip was indeed educational. I was in awe when our little girl built a structure to withstand hurricane-force winds and assembled a book pillow for kids being moved to foster care. In addition to all these educational activities, our son further benefited from inspirational workshops and sessions.
My husband and I were equally impressed by and grateful for such a fantastic opportunity for our boy and his peers. We were similarly impressed by and thankful for all the hard work our son’s advisors put into planning and executing this trip. As if that weren’t enough, we couldn’t have been more impressed and prouder with the outstanding character demonstrated by the young people attending and representing our county. Clearly, this group of kids embodies the FFA mission by embracing “their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.”
One thing is sure, becoming “the next generation of leaders who will change the world” requires a lot of work and stamina. Our past week demonstrated how much activity tomorrow’s leaders can withstand with positive attitudes and can-do spirits. The Energizer Bunny has nothing on these students.
This realization found me chuckling as I unloaded our luggage and removed the books and games we packed to keep ourselves entertained during the trip. They were never removed from their pocket in our suitcase. There was no need for boredom busters. It was one jam-packed, fulfilling experience after another.
Some vacations are relaxing. Some are active. Some trips bring rest, while others bring adventure. If done right, both can leave you feeling revitalized and blessed with many lasting memories. This past week as I unpacked our luggage, after a long good night’s rest in my own bed, I was reminded of some wise words I once read, “The only trip you will regret is the one you do not take.”
