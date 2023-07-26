Scott LaFee

Fish oil consists mostly of fatty acids, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, whose consumption is touted as a way to reduce the risk of conditions ranging from asthma to arthritis to heart disease.

It appears, however, that consuming too much fish oil might also cause hair loss. Well, at least among mice.

