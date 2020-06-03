I always get a big smile when my husband begins offering insight to our teenagers with the line, “When I was in high school, we.” Before they can mutter “OK, Boomer,” under their breaths, I try to lovingly remind him that he graduated from high school in 1984. He’ll usually acknowledge, “I guess things have changed since the ’80s.”
Now, I’ve never been much of a history buff. I was a math and chemistry major. However, even I know things are very different now than they were at the end of the Cold War.
Just a few small differences I can think of off the top of my head include the invention of the Internet, social media, and handheld computers/phones. Our kids’ school experiences look very different than ours, and certainly very different than the school experiences of their grandparents.
My mom was born in 1943. Sometimes when I want to illustrate how ancient something is to our children I’ll say, “That’s even older than Grandma.” Our 10-year-old will especially get very wide eyed and respond, “Wow, that is old.”
Yet, many of her friends go to school in buildings that are just that, older than her nearly 80-year-old grandmother, a woman who can remember when her father returned from World War 2 and when her family first got indoor plumbing.
In fact, my mom went to elementary, middle and high school in the current Romney Elementary building. As she likes to point out, “It was new then.”
I guess, in that regard, our daughter is lucky her school building was built in 1951. It’s younger than her Grandma, but not by much. In 1951, you could buy a brand new home for $9,000 and a gallon of gas for 19 cents.
It would still be a few years before you could watch the brand-new television show, “I Love Lucy,” in color. You were stuck taking Rickie’s word that she was a crazy red head.
Speaking of black-and-white programs, one of my all-time favorite old movies is the 1944 Cary Grant classic, “Arsenic and Old Lace.” I don’t want to spoil it if you’ve never seen it, but let me just say that some of the characters in the movie use arsenic to poison and kill their suitors. Coincidently, traces of arsenic can be found in the drinking water in some of our county’s elementary schools.
In the late 1980s when I walked the halls of a 25-year-old high school that our 2 older children still attend 30 years later, Whitney Houston had a hit song called the “Greatest Love of All.” She sang, “I believe that children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way. Given them a sense of pride to make it easier.”
Right now, in 2020, we have the chance to give the children of this county a sense of pride. They’re our future and our votes can help give them the tools they need to lead the way.
I’ve never been very good at history, but I know that investing approximately 50 cents a day to give the youngest of our citizens a leg up is good math.
Please, go vote for the school bond. This is our chance to be on the right side of history when it comes to making a change for our community.
