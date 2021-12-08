ROMNEY — The directors of Eastern Bancshares Inc. and FNB Bank Inc. have declared a $1-per-share regular dividend and another 50-cents-a-share special dividend. The dividend is for shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, and was paid Dec. 3.
The directors also announce that W. Joseph Milleson Jr. will be chairman of the board of both the EBI and FNB Bank boards.
