Early June is harvest time for garden strawberries. Even if they barely make it into the house, having a bed or 2 of these sweet treats is worth the work.
Strawberries add some sweetness and color to early summer harvests. Plus, if eating them right out of the garden can be avoided, they are incredibly versatile in the kitchen and fit into numerous recipes.
Follow these tips for growing strawberries at home.
Preparing the ground
Pick a location for strawberries in full sun with deep loamy soil and an abundance of organic matter. Avoid planting strawberries in any low or wet areas of your garden.
To ensure the strawberries will thrive in the selected location, complete a soil test to make sure the pH is between 5.8 and 6.8. The WVU soil testing lab in Morgantown provides these tests free to West Virginia residents. Contact the extension office for details and instructions.
Strawberries are typically planted in the early spring, but completing a soil test and preparing the soil the fall before planting will ensure the best start for the patch.
Purchasing starts
When purchasing plant starts, keep in mind there are 2 common types of strawberries: June-bearing and ever-bearing.
June-bearing types will flower and fruit starting in May and continue to produce fruit for approximately 3 to 4 weeks. June bearing plants will bear fruit the 2nd year after planting.
A few recommended June-bearing varieties for West Virginia include Albions, San Andreas and Seascape. Selecting several June-bearing varieties with different harvest periods can expand the picking season.
Ever-bearing types will flower and produce fruit throughout the whole growing season with peaks in June and late summer. Recommended ever-bearers include Jewel, Flavorfest and Earliglow.
Search for bare-rooted strawberry plants in nursery catalogs at the end of winter. Many companies sell out quickly so be sure not to delay. Plants can also be found at local nurseries. Often nurseries will stock bare-rooted plants in the early spring and may even have potted plants later in the growing season.
Planting
Plant strawberries 12 to 24 inches apart with 36 to 48 inches between rows. Dormant, bare-rooted strawberries should be planted as soon as the soil can be worked in the early spring.
Be careful to plant the roots downward and keep the upper crown slightly above or level with the ground. For June-bearing varieties, remove all blossoms for the 1st year, so the plant will focus on root and shoot development and will be more likely to produce a bumper crop the following year.
Maintenance
Throughout the summer, remember to keep the strawberry bed weeded so the plants can properly develop. Straw can be used to reduce weed pressure, but make sure not to smother existing strawberry plants.
Once the patch has established, pick the berries every few days to ensure the freshest harvest possible.
Strawberry plants produce what is known as “daughter plants.” The “mother” plants send out little runners that form a whole new plant at the tip. These daughter plants can be left attached to the mother plant or can be removed which encourages mother plants to produce larger harvests and bigger berries.
Typically, with good care, strawberry plants will remain healthy and producing for about 3 years, but can be productive for much longer.
Winter care
Once strawberry plants have hardened off in the late fall, apply a thick 3- to 5-inch layer of straw or chopped cornstalks. To allow plants to properly adjust to cold weather, wait until the plants have adjusted to the cooler winter temperature to apply mulch.
Fabulous Strawberry Muffins
Firm fresh strawberries work best in this recipe, but when the season is over substitute blueberries, cherries or chopped peaches.
- 2-1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped
- Additional sugar for topping
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or line muffin cups with paper cupcake liners. On a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt, stir well until all ingredient are well blended.
In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, butter, eggs and vanilla. Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients and pour liquid mixture in and the strawberries. Using a large spoon, gently fold ingredients just until moist do not overmix.
Spoon the batter evenly into 12 muffin cups. Sprinkle each muffin with about 1/2 tsp. sugar, if desired. Bake 20 to 25 minutes.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Strawberry Banana Power Shake
This is a great breakfast shake. It is quick and nutritious. Eliminate the jam, if desired and use an additional 1/2 cup strawberries.
- 1 cup skim milk
- 3 Tbsp. wheat germ
- 1 Tbsp. strawberry jam
- 1/2 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 small very ripe banana
- 4 ice cubes
Place all ingredients in a blender; blend on high speed until smooth, scraping down ingredients in blender if necessary. Divide into two tall glasses and drink with a straw. Makes 2 servings.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Strawberry Beet Smoothie
- 1 cup orange-pineapple juice
- 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 1/2 cup canned or cooked sliced beets
- 1 apple, cored and cut into eight pieces
- 1 frozen banana
- 1-1/2 cups frozen strawberries
In a blender, combine juice and yogurt. Blend until smooth. Add sliced beets, apple, and banana. Puree until smooth. Add strawberries, and blend on highest speed until smooth, stirring as necessary.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Strawberry Fluff
- 1 angel food cake (torn into small pieces)
- 3 cups fresh strawberries
- Add sugar to taste (optional)
- 1 (16-oz.) container of fat-free whipped topping (thawed)
- 1/2 cup of chopped nuts (optional)
Wash and slice fresh strawberries in a bowl and toss with sugar. In a large dish, layer angel food cake, strawberries and whipped topping. Repeat layering of ingredients. Garnish with nuts.
Source: University of Georgia Extension
Strawberry Italian Ice
- 3/4 c. thawed 100% apple juice from concentrate
- 1/3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 pt. fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- Fresh mint, optional
In a blender, combine the apple juice concentrate, lemon juice and strawberries; cover and process until blended. Pour into an ungreased 8-inch-square dish. Cover and freeze for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until partially set. Spoon into a large bowl; beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes. Return to dish; freeze for 2 to 3 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with mint if desired.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension
Strawberry Quinoa Salad
Salad ingredients
- 1/2 cup dry quinoa, rinsed well
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves
- 2/3 cup sliced strawberries
- 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds, toasted
- 1 handful of fresh basil leaves, sliced finely
Dressing ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Place quinoa in medium saucepan along with 1-3/4 cups water. Bring to boil, then cover and reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until cooked. Remove lid and cook until all water is evaporated. Remove from heat.
Make the dressing by combining all ingredients in a bowl or jar. Place the quinoa, spinach, strawberries, toasted almonds and basil in bowl and combine. Add and toss in dressing just prior to serving.
Source: N.C. Cooperative Extension
Strawberry Salsa
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. white vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups coarsely chopped fresh strawberries
- 8 green onions, chopped
- 2 cups chopped cherry or grape tomatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Whisk olive oil, vinegar and salt in large bowl. Add strawberries, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Toss to coat. Cover and chill for 1 hour.
Serve with tortilla or pita chips.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
