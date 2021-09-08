Congratulations to the staff and everyone involved with the Hampshire Review that made it the best big weekly newspaper in the state’s annual newspaper contest. They came home with a lot of awards and recognition. It is an honor to write a community letter for such a prodigious newspaper.
Best wishes and congratulations to Matt and Michele Embrey, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31.
We were thankful for the much-needed rain, but didn’t need the flooding that occurred in some areas. It was worse on the Maryland side as it came down the North Branch of the Potomac, not much on the South Branch, so we were spared a lot of high water.
Amanda Koontz was visiting friends Hagerstown this past Saturday.
