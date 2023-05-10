ROMNEY — The Romney High School alumni are banding together for their annual banquet and reunion, scheduled for Saturday, June 3.
While the banquet has a rich history of jumping from place to place, location-wise, this year’s reunion will be held at the same place as it was last year: the Augusta Fire Hall.
The very first banquet was in 1920 at the New Century Hotel, then years later was held at the Algonquin Hotel in Cumberland, then was held again in Romney, moving to the Presbyterian Church and then back to the New Century.
Peterkin hosted it for a few years, as did the Upper Potomac Shrine Club in Burlington – for 21 years until 1976, when it moved to the fire hall in Romney.
The Covid-19 pandemic railroaded reunion plans in 2020 and 2021, but last June, the event roared back.
And it will do so again next month.
The event’s social gathering will be held at 5 p.m. with dinner immediately following at 6, and dancing will be from 9 to 11 p.m.
There will be music, too, said Jane Wright Slocum, RHS Class of 1953. Attendees will be able to dance and enjoy the evening’s festivities.
Folks who plan to attend should RSVP by May 12 – this Friday – to Fred Brinker, 20 Valley Street in Romney. Tickets to the event are $25 – a far cry from the $1.50 ticket price in the 1920s – but will include good food, great music and an opportunity to visit with classmates of the past.
The RHS museum, located on School Street in Romney, will be open on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Steve Davis will be available to answer questions, Slocum added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.