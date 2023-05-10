rms

An old framed photo of Romney High School.

ROMNEY — The Romney High School alumni are banding together for their annual banquet and reunion, scheduled for Saturday, June 3. 

While the banquet has a rich history of jumping from place to place, location-wise, this year’s reunion will be held at the same place as it was last year: the Augusta Fire Hall. 

