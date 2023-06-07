Kitty Savage 2023

Before my husband and I married, we attended premarital counseling with the minister who officiated our wedding. It was a little different from my dad’s mostly rhetorical, “Are you sure? Do you know what you’re getting into?” Questioning when my husband asked for my hand in marriage. These “Do you understand what you’re getting into?” Sessions were thought-provoking. Based on our answers, the pastor would ask questions, provide guidance, and sometimes assign homework.

The first question we stumbled on was when he asked if we’d discussed a prenuptial agreement. My husband, the pragmatist, answered, “There’s no need. We have the same degree, the same student loans and the same careers. The only thing I have that she doesn’t is a 1977 Volkswagen Bus. She won’t want that.” I quickly interjected that he meant to say we were not entering marriage, thinking about how we’d get out when it ended. My soon-to-be groom concurred, “Oh yeah, that, too.” I’m not sure why he didn’t get this right from the get-go after my dad had just told him a few months earlier, “Once you take her, she’s yours. Hallelujah, No Returns!”

