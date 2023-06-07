Before my husband and I married, we attended premarital counseling with the minister who officiated our wedding. It was a little different from my dad’s mostly rhetorical, “Are you sure? Do you know what you’re getting into?” Questioning when my husband asked for my hand in marriage. These “Do you understand what you’re getting into?” Sessions were thought-provoking. Based on our answers, the pastor would ask questions, provide guidance, and sometimes assign homework.
The first question we stumbled on was when he asked if we’d discussed a prenuptial agreement. My husband, the pragmatist, answered, “There’s no need. We have the same degree, the same student loans and the same careers. The only thing I have that she doesn’t is a 1977 Volkswagen Bus. She won’t want that.” I quickly interjected that he meant to say we were not entering marriage, thinking about how we’d get out when it ended. My soon-to-be groom concurred, “Oh yeah, that, too.” I’m not sure why he didn’t get this right from the get-go after my dad had just told him a few months earlier, “Once you take her, she’s yours. Hallelujah, No Returns!”
The second question I vividly remember missing was when the minister asked us to rank God, our individual families and friends, each other, and any future children we may have in order of priority. Obviously, we were sitting with a man of the cloth in a Wendy’s, so I knew the number one answer was God. However, then I placed our future offspring at number two. This was incorrect; right after God came each other. I was surprised. Our officiant explained that we were choosing each other – making a commitment. Although it was difficult to envision at the time, any hypothetical babies we brought into the world would eventually leave us and it would, most likely, return to just the two of us. Since my dad made it clear there were no returns, our union needed to stand the test.
Of course, there was a time when our Savages were younger, and we were sleep-deprived, exhausted, taxi-driving parents when it sure felt like our children were coming in second. There were years of “You go to the swim meet. I’ll take the robotics tournament,” or “I’ll pick up from soccer if you go to hockey.” As we shuffled music lessons, sports practices, 4-H meetings, homework, supper duties, grocery shopping, laundry, housework and paying bills, it was hard to see that we made it light at the end of the tunnel. We were surviving. Yet, raising a family is stressful, and sometimes that stress, even under the best of circumstances, can make marriage hard.
No one ever said it would be easy.
Now that our Savages are 20, nearly 17 and 13, my husband and I have more quality and bonding time together. First, we must be allies against eye rolls, sassiness and arguments about chores. Second, as our kids spend way more time in their respective rooms than with us, we also have no one else to hang out with in the evenings. Luckily, we still enjoy each other’s company as we take our puppy for walks or sit on the front porch with an adult beverage of our choosing – we are raising teenagers, after all. The pastor was right; when our Savages no longer need us, we will still have each other.
This past week, I read that June is officially celebrated as a wedding month. That prompted my memory of our own nuptials. As an old wives’ tale explains, “When you marry in June, you’re a bride all your life.” Well, I got married in August. Maybe I’ve not been a bride all my life, but I’ve been a Savage for nearly half of it. And, although our kids are slowly leaving our nest, we’re still not looking for returns.
