Tips on selecting a satisfying cut of beef
The different cuts of steaks are associated with a number of different names that tend to confuse consumers. Unlike our grandparents who were on a first name basis with a local butcher, consumers today are often on their own when it comes to selecting a steak or any cut of beef to serve the family. With all the options when selecting beef, many consumers are overwhelmed when arriving at the meat case.
Steak and your diet
A review of the terminology and a few rules of thumb should help you when selecting steaks. Steak is a versatile cut of beef that tastes great and delivers the ultimate eating experience. Too many people consider steak as an indulgence, something to be enjoyed on special occasions but not necessarily as part of a healthy diet. Yet, on average, the 29 lean beef cuts, which include 15 of the consumers most popular cuts of steaks have less than 175 calories and meet the government definition for lean. Beef is a naturally nutrient-rich food that is an important part of a well-balanced diet and suits almost any menu and budget. When consumed as part of a diet low in saturated fat, lean beef does not increase cardiovascular risk factors.
Selecting a steak
Most consumers rank taste and tenderness as the most important characteristics when selecting steaks. Following a few selection hints can help ensure that your next steak will provide a nutritious, pleasant, eating experience. The most tender cuts of steaks come from the rib and the loin.
In order of tenderness: filet mignon, strip steaks (New York Strip and Kansas City Strip), T-bones, porterhouse and rib eyes.
Other steaks originating from the chuck and round that are great for grilling are top sirloins, chuck eye of round, flat iron and petite tenders.
Less tender cuts of steaks that require marinating are flank, skirt, top round, London broil and chuck shoulder steaks.
Grades of beef
When selecting a steak that will be moist and juicy after cooking, look for one with some level of marbling. Marbling is defined as the small flecks of fat dispersed in the muscle that ensures the meat will be moist and juicy.
All beef has some level of marbling, and the UDSA grades of Prime, Choice and Select indicate the levels of marbling. The Prime grade contains the most marbling and is most often reserved for the higher end, white tablecloth restaurants.
Grocery stores primarily offer Choice and Select cuts of beef. Grilling melts away the marbling and the amount removed is directly related to the level of doneness. The external fat around the edge helps to protect the juiciness of the meat and can be trimmed away after cooking.
Prep and grilling
Proper grilling and preparation of steaks have a direct influence on the enjoyment and satisfaction.
A wealth of information and suggestions are listed on the label, so take time to read and follow the suggestions. Consider the following before making your meal.
A suggestion that few patio chefs fail to follow is warming the steak to room temperature just prior to grilling or pan-frying.
Another hint to remember: the rarer a steak is prepared, the more tender the meat. Thicker cut of steaks are easier to grill for rare to medium-rare doneness. A thicker cut of meat is easier to sear on the outside, which helps hold the juices in the meat.
If you prefer a done or well-done steak then a thinner cut of meat is suggested and is easier to prepare.
Marinating leaner cuts of beef adds flavor, improves tenderness, and maximizes moisture content. Marinated steaks are great for grilling, offering a lean, inexpensive alternative for the family meal.
Lean meats
Lean meats can be a nutrient-rich part of your diet, and a number of cuts of steaks are available that fill the requirement. When shopping for Lean cuts of beef, consumers should look for the words “loin” and “round.” The leanest steaks are the top round, loin and top sirloin rump steaks. These include the old standards Filet Mignon, New York and Kansas City Strip steaks, and top sirloin. The newer steaks in the meat case that are both lean and tender are the ranch steak, petite tenders and flat iron steaks.
Organic and grass-fed beef
An often-asked question: “Is organic, natural or grass-fed beef healthier for me?” No matter what type of beef consumers choose, they can be confident all types of beef can be included in a healthy diet. All beef has 8 times more vitamin B-12, 6 times more zinc and 3 times more iron than a skinless chicken breast.
Grass-finished beef contains slightly more omega-3 fatty acids (less than 1/10 of a gram more per 3.5 oz.), but no specific type of beef is considered a primary source for omega-3s. Grass-finished beef also can provide more conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than other beef. CLA is a polyunsaturated fatty acid health professionals believe has cancer-fighting properties; however, it is not clear if there is a health benefit in this difference.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which sets the standard for foods to be labeled organic, organically produced food is no safer or more nutritious than conventionally produced foods. The important issue is you now have a choice and a number of options that suit your taste.
And, of course, all beef, regardless of production method, has to meet the same safety standards. And all beef, regardless of production method, is leaner than ever before.
Beef Steaks with Sweet-Soy Drizzle
- 12 oz. grilled beef steak, cut into slices
- 3 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1/2 large red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
- 4 medium whole wheat tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)
Rub beef steaks evenly with ginger. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 17 minutes for medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning once.
Meanwhile, combine brown sugar, soy sauce and vinegar in small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reserve 2 Tbsp. mixture for serving. Prepare broccoli according to package directions; drain. Toss with remaining soy mixture. Keep warm.
Carve steaks into slices. Drizzle reserved 2 Tbsp. soy mixture over beef. Serve with broccoli.
Chimichurri Steak Wraps
- 12 oz. grilled beef steak, cut into slices
- 3 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1/2 large red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
- 4 medium whole wheat tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)
Chimichurri Sauce:
- 1 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 2 cloves garlic
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Place parsley and garlic in food processor or blender container. Cover; process until finely chopped. Add oil, vinegar and salt; process just until blended.
Spread each tortilla evenly with Chimichurri Sauce, leaving 1/4-inch border around edge. Top with equal amounts spinach, bell pepper slices and beef slices on top 2/3 of tortilla. Fold bottom of tortilla up over filling. Fold right and left sides to center overlapping edges; secure with wooden picks; if desired.
Slow Cooker Pot Roast Soup
- 1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (2-1/2 pounds)
- 2 cups chopped onions
- 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, undrained
- 1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes (cubes)
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 cups broccoli slaw
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
Cut beef roast into 12 equal pieces. Place in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add onions, tomatoes, potatoes, broth, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on high 5 to 6 hours or on low 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender (No stirring is necessary during cooking).
Stir in broccoli slaw; continue cooking, covered, 30 minutes or until broccoli slaw is crisp-tender. Turn off slow cooker. Stir in peas; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.
Recipes courtesy of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
