I don’t have to tell you it has been an unusual summer. We have had a lot of rain and then a short dry spell, nothing like the dry-as-a-bone Augusts we normally have. But then again, nothing has been normal this year and I would be hard-pressed to tell you exactly what normal weather is. I do know this is the time to enjoy all your work in the yard and garden.
Pulling out plants that have gone past their prime is an important method of preventing a build-up of disease and insect problems. Plants suspected of viruses and fungal diseases should be removed and burned, if possible. The longer they are left lying around in the garden, the greater the chance for carrying over problems to next year. Keep your garden attractive by continuing to deadhead and weed as necessary.
Do not allow phlox or your hybrid annuals to go to seed. They will produce poorer quality seedlings different from the parent and they may even overtake your hybrid plants.
If your cutting garden looks bedraggled, clear out the annuals that have finished blooming or are overgrown and remove any bedding plants that are done also. Replace with some hardy annuals or mums. It’s never too early to plant pansies and violets, and they may very well be in the nursery now. They will always look good in the fall garden.
Last fall, we got a large whole-house generator and, of course, that huge propane tank to go with it. It is on the shady side of the house and all my Japanese anemones were moved. This spring, we put in many more where the old ones were and they are already blooming. I was very surprised to see some forget-me-nots (Myosotis sylvatica) flowering in with them. I’ve never had much luck with forget-me-nots, but they are doing well now. They are obviously very late blooming, but I didn’t get the seeds planted until much later than I should have.
We planted a canna lily and a calla lily rhizome in the same pot this year. When I bought them, I was surprised to realize when I got home that there was only one rhizome in each box as opposed to the half dozen I thought would be in there. But that’s OK; they have tall leaves and should have nice blooms. I learned to pay more attention to the container before buying them. But in my defense, it was a rather large box for a single rhizome.
The Friends of the Library are sponsoring workshops at the Romney library beginning in September. The first is Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. It is a chair yoga class for adults. The next one is Thursday, Sept. 21 from 11-11:45 a.m. It’s called Movin’ and Groovin’ with My Grown Up. This is a program for your little one and you to interact and play. Then on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-2 it’s a Come Dance Your Heart Out workshop. Bring a friend and learn different line dances and other fun social dances. The instructor for these programs is Whitney Bryan-Chapman. There is no charge, and if you would like to participate, stop at the library to sign up or call 304-822-3185.
I am sorry to say Shelly Kesner Inskeep who was doing a book signing at the library on Friday, Aug. 26 will be unable to do it. We will reschedule her later in the fall.
Larry and I wait every year for cantaloupe (well, and cherries). If you like cantaloupe, you need to try a small “Flavor Burst” cantaloupe from Spring Valley Farm and Orchard’s roadside market. It is an individual serving size and has the best flavor imaginable.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
