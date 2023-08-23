Sally Mullins

I don’t have to tell you it has been an unusual summer. We have had a lot of rain and then a short dry spell, nothing like the dry-as-a-bone Augusts we normally have. But then again, nothing has been normal this year and I would be hard-pressed to tell you exactly what normal weather is. I do know this is the time to enjoy all your work in the yard and garden.

Pulling out plants that have gone past their prime is an important method of preventing a build-up of disease and insect problems. Plants suspected of viruses and fungal diseases should be removed and burned, if possible. The longer they are left lying around in the garden, the greater the chance for carrying over problems to next year. Keep your garden attractive by continuing to deadhead and weed as necessary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.