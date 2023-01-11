art club

HCAC Art Club students focusing on their holiday-themed paintings.

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council (HCAC) Art Club is starting the Spring Session for home-school and public-school students, as well as students from the WVSDB, grades 4 through 12. The Club will meet on the campus of the WVSDB, in the Brannon Building. 

In its third semester, the Club continues a long-held dream of Robin Pancake, who many in the community will remember as their art teacher at Hampshire High School. She will encourage students to find the why of art as well as develop their skills. 

