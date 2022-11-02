Since next Tuesday – Election Day – is my birthday, I decided to compile a list of 26 things I’d like for my birthday. Some of them might be a bit of a stretch, others may be downright impossible, but hey. A girl can always, ALWAYS dream. So for my birthday, I want…
1. Nail polish to stop chipping. Seriously. It’s 2022, have we not perfected the formula yet?
2. Contact lenses and contact solution to be free. I didn’t ASK for horrendous eyesight.
3. To be able to wear black shirts without deodorant stains tagging along. I can only waste so many dryer sheets to scrub them off.
4. Everyone to vote. If you’re registered to vote, go vote.
5. There to not be traffic on Route 17 going into Fredericksburg when I go back for Thanksgiving.
6. The gremlins that steal my pens and socks to actually do something helpful like scrape my car and wash my dishes instead.
7. More young people to join clubs, committees and go to public meetings so they can be plugged into their community.
8. Makeup after a night out with friends to come off by itself with zero effort.
9. A check for 26 kajillion dollars (obviously).
10. To not have to cheat 9 weeks out of 10 when I do the “Hocus Focus” puzzle in the Weekender.
11. To remember to write down names when I take messages and not just numbers, because then I have 6 Post-its on my desk with various 304 numbers that I have no clue who they are or why they called me. It’s upsetting.
12. Something reminiscent of the high I used to get when my cousins and I would sing Taylor Swift karaoke in my basement and then go upstairs for dinner, and Grandma would say we sounded beautiful when I know we sounded like a herd of bellowing bison.
13. To be able to take better pictures at things like Homecoming or Prom. Come on. It’s getting embarrassing at this point.
14. To have just a smidgeon of the energy that 21-year-old Emma June had when 9 p.m. rolls around.
15. People to stop posting spoilers about popular TV shows. Seriously, what is wrong with y’all?
16. To remember to drink enough water every day instead of drinking a bunch one day and hardly any the next. It’s like a hydration roller coaster, and I want to get off.
17. Orlando Bloom to divorce Katy Perry and realize he’s actually in love with a small-town journalist with a big heart and a tiny apartment and huge attitude. See? The screenplay writes itself.
18. For salad to taste like donuts.
19. For tights to not get runs in them.
20. Rock and roll and brew – Cher said that girls don’t live by that alone, but I’d like to try it out for myself.
21. Unlimited closet space.
22. The whole getting dark early thing to NOT have the effect it currently does on my mental health, as well as my desire to do, well, anything after 4 p.m.
23. Standard sizing to actually BE standard. I shouldn’t have to buy a size 14 in jeans in one store and a size 18 in another. Make it make sense.
24.Injuries from 10 years ago to not still twinge – I’m looking at you, tailbone-that-still-aches-a-decade-after-my-little-brother-pushed-me-down-our-stupid-sloped-driveway-when-we-were-rollerblading.
25.To be able to run into an old friend when I go back to visit Fredericksburg and not have to deal with awkward small talk and “Yeah, totally, let’s meet up sometime” fibs. Meet up? Yeah. Let me just check my calendar and…well, look at that! It looks like I’m busy from now until, uh, eternity.
26.To have the mental capacity to remember all of my passwords for every account I have – so many numbers, so many special characters. What’s a girl to do?
I know they’re a bit of a stretch, but wouldn’t it be nice if some of them came true? I’ll keep my fingers crossed – and if it doesn’t happen this year, there’s always 27.
Or, maybe, if Santa’s feeling up to it…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.