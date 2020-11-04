Nov. 6-7
Crafts on show
One of Hampshire County’s great traditions, a mix of shopping, eating and socializing, is back for its 44th year.
The GFWC of Romney’s Holiday Craft Show runs Nov. 6 and 7 at Hope Christian Church Augusta on U.S. 50. The show won’t be as big as years past, but the GFWC says that all booths available under social distancing are filled.
Christmas House will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
For more information, call 304-822-3062 or 304-822-5790.
Nov. 21
Dig into Squirrel Fest
If it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving, then it must be time for Squirrel Fest again.
The 20th annual get-together features some fine country dining. You can sample dishes made from wild game (including squirrel) and win a prize if the dish you bring is voted the best.
Besides the food, there are activities like hayrides, live music and apple bobbing.
The action takes place on Calvin Riggleman’s farm in Pleasant Dale, located across U.S. 50 from the karate shop.
Nov. 28
Festival of Lights
The 8th annual Christmas Festival of Lights begins on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. with a lighting ceremony that will feature free cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, plus a visit from Santa Claus.
The kickoff at Central Hampshire Park opens a period when more 225 displays will be lit for the holiday season each night. New for this year: the giant Christmas tree has grown to 22 feet and large displays are placed in the interior of the park.
Displays are lighted from 5:30 to 10 nightly through Jan. 1. It’s all sponsored by the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Department.
And don’t forget
• All Saints Day
Nov. 1
• Veterans Day
Nov. 11
• Buck season begins
Nov. 23
• Thanksgiving
Nov. 26
• Black Friday
Nov. 27
