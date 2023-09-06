MORGANTOWN – ACO West Virginia, an affiliate of WVU Medicine and the largest accountable care organization (ACO) in West Virginia, improved care for nearly 35,000 Medicare beneficiaries in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Pennsylvania last year. According to recently released performance data from the federal agency that administers the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), ACO West Virginia saved Medicare $15.2 million by meeting quality and cost goals in 2022.   

A market-based solution to fragmented and costly care, ACOs empower local physicians, hospitals, and other providers to work together and take responsibility for improving quality, enhancing patient experience, and keeping care affordable. The MSSP creates incentives for ACOs to invest in transform care by allowing them to share in the savings they generate after meeting defined quality and cost goals.

