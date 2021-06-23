Women for Christ back in action
Women for Christ resumed their monthly luncheons June 9 at the Cumberland Country Club with 61 in attendance.
Bonnie Diehl opened the meeting by beautifully singing several songs, one being “For All He’s done.”
The speaker, Bernadette Ross, shared her inspirational testimony, “My Journey with Christ.”
The next meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414
Delray Christian resumes children’s service
The children’s ministry at Delray Christian Church is restarting this Sunday, June 20, following a year of pandemic.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with “J.A.M.” (Jesus And Me) during the morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Delray Christian Church is at 6619 Texas Road, off Route 29 South.
Lamplighters want K-5th grade
The Lamplighters program is looking for kids from kindergarten to 5th grade for a Wednesday program this month and next.
The program begins this Wednesday, June 23, and runs each week through July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Central Hampshire Park’s Section B Pavilion. The park entrance is just east of the Augusta Fire Hall.
The program features Bible stories, book reading, sing-alongs and crafts. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Presbyterians resume in-person worship
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke's Chapel have resumed indoor worship.
Worship is held at St. Luke's Chapel, on River Road, at 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays. At the Romney church on Rosemary Lane, service begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Covid measures, including masks and social distancing are still in place. Town Church services are also available online. Call the church office at 304-822-5083 for more information.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Tearcoat modifies its name
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is the new name for the congregation on Dunkard Church Road, on Augusta’s east side, just off U.S. 50.
The church has been known for generations as Tearcoat Church of the Brethren.
