April is National Poetry Month. So, it is fitting that the Friends of the Fort Ashby Public Library will honor the winners of their poetry contest at a Poetry Tea at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the library.
The public is invited to come and enjoy listening to the winning poets read their poems and receive their awards.
The popular poetry contest, co-sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council, successfully returned after a Covid-forced hiatus with a robust response from writers around the state and out of state.
Contest judge Ruth Rowan commented, “This really was a difficult job…” but was able to determine those poems in each of the four categories of adult, grades 9-12, grades 6-8 and grades K-5, worthy of being awarded cash prizes, ribbons, and certificates.
The public is also invited to read an original or favorite poem. The event is free and refreshments will be served. Come and enjoy a lovely evening at the library located at 57 Presidents St. in Fort Ashby. For more information, contact Jack Isemann at 304-298-3846 or the library at 304-298-4493.
