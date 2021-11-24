Thanksgiving! I don’t know why it seems so difficult to write a column about Thanksgiving.
One would think that it would be so easy since we have so much to be thankful for. Actually, that may be part of the problem. But I really think that’s all of the problem.
Let’s face it, gas prices have skyrocketed again, the shelves at the store are empty much of the time, Covid-19 has disrupted everyone’s lives, we’ve got people we love who are sick from the crazy virus and many have someone close who has even died from it.
So there you have it. We’re too blessed and we’re too stressed. Or vice versa.
On one hand we feel like we have so much to complain about and on the other we have so much to be thankful for. Weather-wise, that’s like 2 systems coming together at the same time. When that happens, there is usually an adverse effect of some kind that takes place.
For instance, when a warm front and a cold come together there is a strong potential for tornadoes. Back from the world of weather to the world of humanity, the same kind of effect seems to take place when two emotionally charged systems come together it tends to send our lives into a whirlwind.
In conversation I often ask folks, “So how are you doing?” and a common reply is, “Not bad, I guess, but there’s just so much going on that it seems like there’s always something to have to deal with.”
It’s like folks are trying to enjoy the blessing and the good but at the same time waiting for something bad to happen. The news has nothing good to offer, we hadn’t even gotten to Thanksgiving and we’re already into Christmas.
It used to be that it was the stores that always pushed it, but now one doesn’t even have to leave the house to feel the pressure. Stores have invaded our computers and in an effort to make things easier, it just turns up the pressure. “Order it here, get it there, on sale, no shipping cost, etc.”
What to do? What to do? It can easily make a person forget his or her blessings.
If we were to be truthful a lot of the pressure is self-inflicted. In other words, we do a lot of it to ourselves.
I wonder what would happen if just once we pushed Christmas back to where it used to be. What if we set a personal rule that we don’t deal with Christmas until after Thanksgiving.
That way we could take the time to just be thankful. And in order to create a new tradition that, before we eat we start around that we each say something that we are thankful for. And it would have to be taken seriously.
In spite of all the bad that’s going on in the world there is still a lot to be thankful. A gentleman by the name of Larry Lee sang it this past Sunday at church — “There’s a roof up above me, I’ve a good place to sleep, there’s food on my table and shoes on my feet. You gave me your love Lord and a fine family, thank you Lord for your blessings on me.” (Song by Gordon Mote).
I really couldn’t have said it better myself. Have a blessed, safe and stress-free life.
