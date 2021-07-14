Summer is all around us now. I am seeing giant hay bales on my morning walks, and also some fields are being combined, yielding both grain and bales of straw. The deer are enjoying grazing on the new growth provided by the cropped fields. My neighbor, Gary Hahn, has generously shared produce from his garden with us. Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, cabbage and new green beans are gracing my table and I am loving it. As a child, I disliked Mom’s vegetable garden because there were always weeds to pull, potato bugs to pick off and beans to pick. I didn’t realize what a blessing a vegetable garden was. Her garden fed a family of 7 very well, with overflow being shared with anyone who needed it.
Canning was a natural part of summer, as foodstuffs were canned or frozen for the winter months. A well-supplied larder always included: 250 quarts of green beans, canned tomatoes and tomato juice, peaches and pears, several different types of pickles, lime, peach, dill, bread and butter, 14-day pickles and squash pickles. Frozen items included broccoli, cauliflower, lima beans, corn, birdegg beans, applesauce, cherries and freezer coleslaw. When the fall butchering was done, the cellar was full of meat hanging from the ceiling and the produce bins were full of potatoes, onions and other root vegetables. The only store purchases were flour, sugar, toilet paper, soap, salt and pepper, etc. All raised without chemicals and added preservatives.
Smith’s Market on Cooper Mountain had early peaches and cherries available for sale last week. Their sour cherries make the best cherry pies ever. My granddaughter Rachael wanted a cherry pie instead of a birthday cake. My sister Joyce produced the pie and it immediately disappeared, no sharing!
The Hampshire County Fair will be held this year, during the last week of July. Schools are in session earlier each year so the August Fair is now the July Fair. Summer is getting shorter and shorter.
Capon Bridge Farmers Market is starting slowly but is beginning to expand as more folks are bringing out their wares. It is held on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 1 or 2 p.m. Check this out; the location is School Street.
Capon Chapel U.M. Church continues to hold services at 1 p.m. on Sundays. The door is always open as we invite others to join us. On my walks, I pick flowers for the church altar. Each week it is a different composition. This week Queen Anne’s lace, chicory, orange lilies, Brown-eyed Susans were available and I added Coral Bells, pink Coneflowers, and spikes of Pamas Grass from my yard. Nature always provides something.
HARSE members will meet on July 19 at 8:30 a.m. to tour the Walnut Grove School located at Hampshire High School. They will help with artifacts and discuss options for promoting it as a county and tourist attraction. On August 2, 2021 this group will meet at 8 a.m. on the east end of the Food Lion parking lot to enjoy another of Bob Smith’s 1-room school tours. Any interested folks who love our history are invited along and we usually end up near a local eating place, so put it on your calendar and I’ll see you there. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.