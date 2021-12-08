During the cold days this week, let’s focus on getting that Christmas gift list together. Even though I keep an eye out for gifts year round, deciding what to give is the hardest part.
Sort of like deciding what to make for dinner every day — always harder than actually making the meal. Giving of yourself, whether it’s something you made or something you do, is the most rewarding for everyone and the good part is you don’t have to wait for Christmas to do it.
I have a friend who knits the most amazing things and among them are small holiday mini sweaters with hangers for the tree.
She made me one with an elephant on it for my sister who loves elephants and a few owls for a friend who has a rapt or repair and recuperate center (my term for it). How she manages to get so much detail on such a small space is beyond me.
This year someone asked her for numerous specialized minis with an individual’s name and their alma mater’s “logo” on them to be used as designated place settings at Christmas dinner. They’re something everyone will always remember, as I think my friend will also.
I have no creative talent whatsoever. Even our garden is basic with no delightful design to it. But I know a small bouquet of cut flowers will bring a smile.
Many of you folks have talents like cooking or making herbal concoctions your friends and family love, but are hesitant to ask you to make for them. This is the time to put those talents to good use.
A personal gift certificate for a cake, cupcakes or even dinner would be very welcome. The past 2 years yielded very few personal moments with friends or even family, so make an effort this holiday season to remind everyone how much they mean to you.
A word about personal gift certificates: they’re easy to write, but note it on your calendar and do not forget to do the chore or the visit promised.
Make a point to check out the work of our local artists at the co-op in town and craft shows around the area for unusual gifts. There may be an artist who makes exactly what you’re looking for, but you didn’t know it until you saw it.
I have a friend who does many unusual things with candles and scents and she is selling them on the Saturdays before Christmas at the Kettle Stop on U.S. 50. It may be a little late for special orders, but most crafters have a card you can save for later.
And gifts don’t need to be big or fancy to be meaningful. Something as simple as having a child paint a plain terra cotta flower pot and picking out some seeds to put in it, would mean the world to grandparents.
An inexpensive picture frame from Helping Hands or Goodwill could hold a special homemade picture. And then there are the painted garden rocks.
Have your kids find a few flat rocks, clean and dry them well and then let them choose what they want to paint on them. After they’re completely dry, spray with a clear sealer. Washable acrylic paint works well for this. They’ll be a nice reminder out in the garden this spring.
Aloe plants have always been a favorite gift of mine, particularly for friends with black thumbs. Not only are they attractive and easy to grow in a sunny place, they’re handy in the kitchen or near the fireplace if you happen to bum yourself.
Just break off a stem and place the seeping side on the bum. An aloe plant might also be something good to have outside by the bonfire or your grill.
Small succulent plants are easy sun-loving plants that need little water. They are especially nice for someone who doesn’t get around well or can’t remember to water a plant. I always see a nice variety of them at Lowe’s.
Our library always has activities for children, and the holidays will be filled with them. Make a point to go by or give them a call to see what’s going on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.