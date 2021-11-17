The leaves are falling along with the temperature, but we have had an extended season on the colorful foliage. I can see the seasons arriving on the mountain to my west, and the scene is always changing. I cannot visualize living anywhere else. I have heard hunters say that a deer travels only a few miles from the spot where it was born. It must be these West Virginia hills that hold us here. One of the most notable things I have observed this fall is the lack of wooly worms. Usually they are found crawling everywhere during the autumn season. I normally would see 3 or 4 every day when I am walking. This year I have seen a total of 3, 1 black, 1 white and 1 red and black. Where are they? How can the weatherman predict the winter season without their presence?
We are busily getting ready for cold weather and Thanksgiving. The cold weather requires a large woodpile even though we have another heat source. Wood heat is cozy and I cannot say that about electricity, plus it is much more economical. It warms you twice, once when you are working it up and again when you burn it. I save the ashes for icy spots on my driveway during the winter. Shopping for Thanksgiving foodstuffs is a challenge this year. In this land of plenty you cannot find a 15-pound turkey, only 20s. I have been without Diet Coke for 3 weeks and am suffering withdrawal symptoms. I did start preparing early, so I am slowly acquiring everything needed to prepare family favorites.
The Kettle Stop on Route 50 near the WV/VA line is holding a Craft Bazaar each Saturday, starting last weekend through the 18th of December. All items are handmade (this is a requirement) and new crafters arrive each week along with others from previous weeks. I found a wonderful table full of baked goods, everything from homemade loaves of crusty bread to delicious pumpkin rolls. Hand-painted Christmas ornaments, hats, scarves, jewelry, dishcloths and much more adorned the tables. I was delighted to purchase a bottle of Shag-bark Hickory syrup made by the Lees at their nearby farm. I will be returning for Christmas shopping!
Capon Chapel UM Church will be holding the annual candlelight service again this year on Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. We invite everyone from nearby communities to come and celebrate the birth of Christ with us. Plan to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.