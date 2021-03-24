My dad was the youngest of 14 children. He grew up with nephews and nieces closer to him in age than some of his siblings.
He often told the story of how his oldest brother came over to their parents’ home, heard a new Elvis Presley record playing, ripped it off the record player, and smashed it to pieces. That may have resulted in a subsequent fistfight. A differing taste in music got them both “All Shook Up.”
Unlike his much younger brother, my uncle hadn’t developed an affinity for the King of Rock and Roll. To him, Elvis was producing more noise than music.
Many, many years later, I would rush off the school bus and park myself squarely in front of our television every afternoon so as not to miss MTV’s Daily Top 10 video show. As I sat mesmerized by Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name” or Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” my dad would come in from a long day at work and immediately instruct me, “turn off all that noise.”
“Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” and hair bands was the one in my dad’s side. He couldn’t understand why they didn’t have proper haircuts and how I could think what they were doing was music.
Fast forward to last weekend, as our oldest daughter was watching the Grammys, and I couldn’t understand a word any of the performers were singing.
Well, I did recognize her favorite, Harry Styles, as he sang “Watermelon Sugar.” Although, after watching the video for that number last summer, I’ll never look at a watermelon at a 4th of July picnic the same way again.
At one point, the announcer introduced Dua Lipa, and my husband interjected, “Oh, I know her. She’s from a family of refugees.” Our daughter was impressed. I was skeptical.
He caught my glance and added, “I’m in with the pop culture.” I asked, “Did you hear a feature about her on NPR?” Sheepishly, he admitted he did.
Three in-performance costume changes later, my husband and I realized the Grammys weren’t highlighting a genre of music we appreciate.
After Lionel Ritchie performed a tribute to his friend Kenny Rogers, one of my childhood favorites, I figured it wasn’t going to get any better than that and went to bed.
The next morning, our daughter told us we missed a good show by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. I suggested we’d be fine listening to the news recap of it on NPR. By the way, from the sounds of it, I’m glad to have missed witnessing it live.
That’s when it hit me. I’ve turned into that adult, like my dad before me and his big brother before him, who says things like, “they just don’t make music like they used to anymore.”
Hans Christian Andersen said, “Where words fail, music speaks.” I’m just glad that unlike the days of the record player blasting it through the whole house or a television VJ projecting it into our shared living room, today, our kids’ music can speak to them directly and quietly through their individual Air Pods.
