Moving into a community like Hampshire County is funny.
I moved from Fredericksburg, Va., which is apparently a place of some historical significance.
While I was growing up, I really didn’t care that much. My brothers and I rode our bikes through the battlefield park behind our house, and the plaques and the model cannons and the signs that told the story of Fredericksburg were blips to us, blurred into the background of our childhood.
So, I guess you could say I’m not QUITE a history buff.
When I was maybe in 9th or 10th grade, one of my mom’s cousins, Mike (We called him “Bilbo” behind his back because, well, he looked a little like Bilbo Baggins from the Lord of the Rings movies, and we thought we were painfully clever), was coming to visit Fredericksburg and staying with us.
He wasn’t necessarily visiting us, the Grosskopf family, but he was visiting Fredericksburg for the historical stuff.
Like, he had made a special trip from The Shire to see Fredericksburg.
At the time, I thought, “What a dork.”
When I moved here, though, it didn’t take long before it was VERY apparent to me that history in Hampshire County isn’t just, like a small, separate element to living here. It’s in everything, every building, every road, every bridge.
I had gone from not really caring about history, like, at all, to living in a community where it seemed like everywhere I turned, I met a historian, a collector or a history buff.
And when I first moved here, I didn’t really care that much.
But I’ve gone about my day-to-day life here, learning tidbits of history here and there, and with the discoveries I’ve made through excited folks on social media, I’m starting to see WHY people are passionate about it.
I’m starting to see that for some people, the “who” of history is most important: the faces that peppered our past. Old yearbook photos, old portraits of ancestors, family trees and genealogy are the hot history for these folks.
For others, like Mr. Charles Hall, the “what” of history is more important.
“I want to show people what went on here, the industry,” he told me. The events that happened, the businesses that were here, that’s what he’s looking for.
And me? I’m just happy to be a part of it. The information I read about has nothing to do with MY family. I don’t recognize many of the names, and nearly none of the faces.
(In my defense, it’s sometimes hard to recognize the faces since every man over the age of 20 has a beard in, like, every old photo of anyone from Hampshire. I’m bad enough with faces and names; adding beards to every man in every picture makes it all the more difficult.)
I don’t recognize the old buildings that aren’t here anymore, these old hospitals, hotels, theaters and schools. The places and events that are history to native Hampshire folks are news to me.
It just proves that the concept of “history” isn’t the same for everyone. There is so much here, so much rich background and obscure knowledge, that I don’t even know what I don’t know.
But as I talk to folks, connect with others on social media and, really, just pay attention, I’m sure that there’s a lot I’ll learn.
