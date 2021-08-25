I have been on vacation this past week. Friends covered the churches I served and I have been told they did a great job.
So great, that some have indicated that I can take another week off if those folks agree to return.
Vacations, or in my case, a staycation, can be a weeklong Sabbath, a time of relaxation, of fellowship and laughter, of good books to read and walks in wooded areas. And of course, good food.
How blest I am and how renewed I feel. I don’t know if that renewal is because of where I was, or what I did; but, I must admit, it was just what my body and spirit needed.
My dwelling place these past few days has been my home of 30-some years. It is a dwelling place in which I find comfort and oftentimes peace. But there are other dwelling places that I go to.
One is the sanctuary, or sanctuaries, of the churches I serve. Each one evokes a different emotion for me but all are places that calm my spirit. I can identify with the Psalmist who wrote, “How lovely is your dwelling place, O Lord of hosts.”
The writer continues by saying that “those who live in your house are truly happy.” Now, I know it would be difficult to live in the church sanctuary 24/7 but I would argue that we can dwell with the Lord 24/7. I believe that is what Jesus is telling us in the Gospel of John, Chapter 6.
Christ Jesus invites you and me to get up close and personal with the God we serve. That God, in essence, becomes our dwelling place. Dawn O. Wilhelm writes, “The more we realize that faith calls us to consume the body and blood of Christ, to embrace his death and resurrection and to emulate his manner of living and dying for others, the more difficult the journey of faith becomes.”
She continues “Our calling is a strange and difficult one. It is more than skin deep, reaching beneath the surface of our lives and into our workplaces, bank accounts, family relationships, eating habits, daily schedules, and all the other ways we choose to live and die for Christ and our neighbors.”
I know there is the lure to reduce our faith to rules and regulations, but that is just plain wrong.
First, it infers we hold the keys by what we say and do, for our salvation. We know, in our heart of hearts, that is not right. God alone has that job, my friend.
Second, it prevents us from the intimacy God so yearns for from each of us. Reminds me of simply writing the check instead of actually working on a mission team. God wants us to be up front and personal with our Creator.
Yes, we have a contract (called a covenant), but that contract is relational, not contractual. (Are you confused yet?) Most important, we will never become those creations God calls us to be if we use the R-and-R Method. God requires us to enter into the presence of the Almighty and abide there.
Abide in the presence of the Almighty. It is from this dwelling place that we are called to go out into the world. We never really leave the dwelling place. It goes with us and shows the world whose we are.
May you find that the dwelling place of the Lord is your dwelling place. May you share that with all you meet.
