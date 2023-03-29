bit golden rule

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for Golden Rule Nursery in Romney.  

100 years ago – 1923

Hampshire Countians will no doubt be interested in the statistics given below which were recently obtained from the county court clerk’s office. In the county, during the year of 1921, there occurred, according to the records, 73 deaths and 243 births. In 1922, there were 97 deaths and 269 births. This evidences the fact that births in the county are keeping well ahead of deaths and that Hampshire is a mighty healthy place in which to live.

