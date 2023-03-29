100 years ago – 1923
Hampshire Countians will no doubt be interested in the statistics given below which were recently obtained from the county court clerk’s office. In the county, during the year of 1921, there occurred, according to the records, 73 deaths and 243 births. In 1922, there were 97 deaths and 269 births. This evidences the fact that births in the county are keeping well ahead of deaths and that Hampshire is a mighty healthy place in which to live.
Observance of “Be Kind to Animals Week,” April 15 is requested by Governor E.F. Morgan in a statement made today (March 26, 1923) after he had assured leaders in humane work that he was in sympathy with the general movement in many states to advance public education in the humane and intelligent treatment and care of animals.
“The laws of our state require that animals be treated humanely and I believe that the days set apart by humane societies to consider the claims upon us for justice and compassion to all animals and birds should awaken a more general interest in the work,” the governor said.
50 years ago – 1973
Farm land in West Virginia shot up 17 percent in the average value per acre last year, said J. Kenton Lambert, state director of the Farmer Home Administration. Livestock and crop prices favorable to farmers have spurred interest in farming and strengthened the demand for productive land.
County girls Pammy Spaid, Teresa Sowers, Darlene Haines and Nancy Heavner placed first in a dance twirl team contest in Wheeling, W.Va., recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Duke Taylor spent two weeks with their granddaughters, Cinny and Kim, in New Jersey while their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Fuss, were in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
40 years ago – 1983
VFW Wappocoma Post 1101 of Romney will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 3, on the grounds of the West Virginia School for the Blind.
Arno B. Hott, assistant superintendent of Hampshire County Schools, announced his retirement after 39 years of combined educational service.
Dr. Robert R. Brown has tendered his resignation from the medical staff of Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Inc. A longtime local practitioner and resident, Dr. Brown has been an active member of the medical staff since the hospital opened in 1959.
The 1983 All-PVC basketball players are Mike McGee, Angela Staudt and Cynthia Willis. Carla Yantz was named to the All-PVC volleyball team.
30 years ago - 1993
Last Friday afternoon, Mrs. Marjorie Boley, president of the Romney Woman’s Club, donated a Kimball Prelude piano to the Hampshire Health Care Center on behalf of the group. The piano was dedicated in honor of Mrs. Barbara Harper Smith.
The Sears Catalog store in Romney will officially close its doors May 11, according to owner/operator Lois Hockensmith.
The Rev. Douglas N. Shepherd, pastor of the Romney First United Methodist Church, will retire at the end of the present conference year, June 1993. He has served his present appointment since 1985.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Board of Education last Friday morning voted unanimously to close Grassy Lick Elementary School at the end of this school year. The vote was held after Grassy Lick students, teachers and supporters presented arguments to the board in a triad of public hearings on March 25, 26 and 27th at the school. Numerous supporters for Grassy Lick crowded into Friday’s meeting while each board member related personal feelings about the closing and the impact it would have.
ROMNEY — The Division of Juvenile Services will begin soon taking applications for positions at the new regional juvenile detention center being built near Augusta, according to Cindy Hill of the Juvenile Services Division in Charleston. Hill said during a meeting at Taggart Hall last Tuesday, March 25, that the new juvenile detention center will bring approximately 50 jobs to the Hampshire County work force. Job categories open include director, psychologist, sociologist, secretarial, physiologist, maintenance, cooks and laundry, according to local delegate Jerry Mezzatesta.
10 years ago – 2013
CHARLESTON — Bidding to construct a dual-lane roundabout in front of Hampshire High School goes out Aug. 13, West Virginia Department of Highways director of communications Brent Walker said last week. Walker said the in-house design would probably be complete sometime in May.
“It (the roundabout) is programmed for construction. The bidding should go out Aug. 13. The potential startup date of the project is spring of next year,” said Walker.
GREEN SPRING — All things considered, the damages from a tractor-trailer falling off the low-water toll bridge last week were minimal.
The worst loss might have been the missed tolls and driver inconvenience during an eight hour stretch that the bridge was closed while the driver was rescued, West Virginia State Police investigated and the rig was removed from the North Branch of the Potomac River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.