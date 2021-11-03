Prep for possible holiday food shortages
If the lumber shortage cramped your style, maybe it’s time to get ready for the next potential stock hassle: holiday foodstuffs.
If you haven’t started thinking about your Thanksgiving plans and holiday food shopping, you may want to start sooner as opposed to later. This year, grocery and other food stores are seeing some supply shortages that may impact exactly what you put on your Thanksgiving menu at the end of the month.
Eggs, meat, canned goods and even turkey are all items you might consider buying soon if you plan on cooking up some holiday fun this season.
And while these days, it seems like there’s a national shortage everywhere you turn, addressing them sooner rather than later may avoid their potential to dampen the holiday spirit.
The problems that stores are facing aren’t new: pandemic concerns, the rising cost of shipping and lack of personnel, both in stores and on the truck driving and delivery side of the industry.
The holidays are the busiest time of year for the industry, so staying ahead of shortages is the smartest move.
And once you’ve got your hands on your holiday staples like turkey, make sure you’re well-versed on what exactly to do with the bird.
Know how to thaw your bird
KELLY HICKS WVU Extension
When thawing your Thanksgiving turkey, it is important to maintain it at a safe temperature during the thawing process.
Any bacteria that may have been present on a turkey before it was frozen begins to grow again as soon as the turkey begins to thaw. A turkey or other frozen meat left thawing on the counter more than 2 hours is not at a safe temperature, as the temperature cannot be monitored.
There are 3 safe ways to thaw your turkey.
• In cold water;
• In the microwave;
• In the refrigerator.
Cold-water thawing
(Allow about 30 minutes per pound)
Keep the turkey in its plastic to prevent it from absorbing water and cross-contamination. Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. The turkey should be cooked as soon as it is thawed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends the following cold water thawing times for whole turkeys: 2 to 6 hours for 4 to 12 pounds; 6 to 8 hours for 12 to 16 pounds; 8 to 10 hours for 16 to 20 pounds; 10 to 12 hours for 20 to 24 pounds.
Refrigerator thawing
Thawing a turkey in the refrigerator is probably the most popular method. It’s important to plan ahead when using this method, as you must allow 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds.
Be sure to place the turkey in a sided pan to prevent any juices from leaking onto other foods in your refrigerator. A thawed turkey in the refrigerator must be used 1 to 2 days before cooking.
The USDA recommends the following refrigerator thawing times for whole turkeys: 1-3 days for 4-12 pounds; 3-4 days for 12-16 pounds; 4-5 days for 16-20 pounds; and 5-6 days for 20-24 pounds.
Microwave thawing
It’s important to follow the microwave oven manufacturer’s instructions when defrosting a turkey. The turkey must be cooked immediately after it is thawed, as some areas of the turkey may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving.
WEIGHT COOKING TIME IN HOURS
IN POUNDS UNSTUFFED STUFFED
8-12 2:45 to 3 3 to 3:30
12-14 3 to 3:45 3:30 to 4
14-18 3:45 to 4:15 4 to 4:15
18-20 4:15 to 4:30 4:15 to 4:45
20-24 4:30 to 5 4:45 to 5:15
Traditional Roast Turkey (unstuffed)
• Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag and the neck from the turkey cavity.
• Place the turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add 1/2-cup water to the bottom of pan, if desired.
• Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Roast the turkey until temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Check the wing and the thickest part of the breast.
• You may choose to cook the turkey to higher temperatures. Cooking time will vary. For example, a 20-pound turkey will take 4:15 to 5 hours to cook; check the temperature on the thermometer after 4 hours and 15 minutes.
• Remove the foil tent after 1 to 1:30 hours of cooking time to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
• Allow the turkey to set 20 to 30 minutes before carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Stuffed Roast Turkey
• For uniform cooking results, the USDA recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the bird. If you insist on stuffing the turkey, stuff loosely and follow the steps below.
• Preheat oven to 325. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag from the breast and remove the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
• Mix stuffing and lightly fill cavity. Allow 1/2 to 3/4 cup stuffing per pound of turkey. It is safer to understuff than to overstuff the turkey. Stuffing expands during cooking. Refrigerate any leftover stuffing and bake in a greased casserole dish during the last hour of turkey roasting time.
• Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add up to 1/2-cup water to the bottom of the pan, if desired.
• Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Cooking time takes longer for a stuffed turkey. For example, a 20-pound stuffed turkey will take 4:15 to 5:15 hours to cook.
• Remove the foil cover after about 1 to 1:30 hours of cooking to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
• A whole turkey is done when the temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer.
• Check the temperature in the thickest part of the breast, the wing and the stuffing. The stuffing must reach 165 degrees or higher, if it is not, return it to the oven and continue cooking.
• Allow turkey to set 20 minutes before removing stuffing and carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Shredded Brussels Sprouts Sautéed with Sweet Onions
- 2 pounds Brussels sprouts
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 large sweet white onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. salt
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Check Brussels sprouts, and remove any yellow or spotted outer leaves. Cut each across equator into about 1/8-inch slices. Use a sharp knife or the slicing disk attachment of a food processor. Use your finger to separate rounds into shreds. Set aside. Chop onion. Set aside.
Heat a heavy 12-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to hot pan, and then add onions. Sauté onions until limp but not brown, 1-2 minutes.
Add a handful of the shredded Brussels sprouts. Sauté, tossing to coat with oil. Add another handful and continue until all have been added. Sauté until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes total cooking time. Color should remain bright green. Do not overcook.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper and mix well. Taste. Adjust seasoning if needed. Cover until ready to serve. Serve hot.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Sweet Potato Pie
- 3 cups cooked sweet potatoes, drained and mashed (about 3 lbs. sweet potatoes)
- 1/4 cup light or dark brown sugar
- 6 packets Splenda or other sugar substitute (or replace with 1/4 cup sugar)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 large egg plus 3 egg whites, or 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup evaporated skim milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- A 9-inch, deep-dish piecrust or 2 regular 9-inch pie shells
Peel sweet potatoes and chop roughly into about 2-inch pieces. Place in a large pan. Cover with cold water, bring to a boil and boil uncovered until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees for shallow pies. Or 425 degrees for deep-dish version. Position rack so it is not on the bottom position but second to the bottom position.
In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, sugar substitute, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, egg and egg whites, milk and vanilla. Beat with electric mixer until smooth, about 30 seconds, on high speed.
Mash sweet potatoes with a fork or potato masher. Measure 3 cups and add to egg mixture. Beat until smooth.
Divide evenly between into 2 regular thawed pie shells, or pour into one 9-inch deep-dish pie shell.
Bake shallow pies 25-30 minutes. Bake deep-dish pie for 15 minutes at 425 degrees then reduce heat to 350 for 40 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool pie(s) about 2 hours before slicing. Serve immediately or chill.
For dessert, top with 2 Tbsp. fat-free whipped topping if desired. Cut shallow pie(s) into 8 servings or deep-dish pie into 16 slices.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Pumpkin Apple Muffins
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/4 cups whole-wheat flour
- 1-1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1-1/4 cups honey
- 2 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups fresh pureed pumpkin
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 2 cups apples, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flours, baking soda, salt and spices. In a small bowl, combine honey, eggs, pumpkin and oil; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apples.
Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups, 2/3 full. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until muffins test done. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Yield: 18 muffins
Note: Can substitute 2 cups granulated sugar for honey, decrease baking soda by 1/4 tsp. and increase oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Cranberry Chicken
- 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
- 1 can (16 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 1 tsp. curry powder
Place chicken in a 13-by-9 baking dish that has been sprayed with a nonstick coating. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Meanwhile combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon over chicken. Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes longer or until juices run clear.
Glazed Butternut Squash with Carrots and Turnips
- 1-1/2 cups cubed butternut squash
- 1-1/2 cups sliced carrots
- 1-1/2 cups cubed peeled turnips
- 4 tsp. oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- Cooking spray
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut vegetables into 1/2-inch pieces. Coat a 9-by-13 baking dish with cooking spray. Combine the first 6 ingredients. Bake for 10 minutes.
Stir in syrup and bake an additional 20 minutes.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Pineapple-Honey Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- 6 medium sweet potatoes (about 6 oz. each)
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1/2 cup each white sugar and brown sugar, packed
- 3 Tbsp. butter or margarine
- 1 Tbsp. orange zest or lemon zest
- 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
Select sweet potatoes that are uniform in size for even cooking. Wash. In a Dutch oven, cover sweet potatoes with cold water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer until just tender yet firm, about 20 minutes. Drain; refrigerate to cool slightly. Sweet potatoes can be boiled and refrigerated 1 to 2 days in advance.
In the same Dutch oven, combine honey, pineapple juice, white and brown sugar, butter, zest, cardamom and ginger. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce to simmer and simmer until reduced slightly, about 15 minutes.
Peel sweet potatoes; cut into thick slices. Add sweet potatoes to glaze; using a rubber spatula, toss carefully to completely coat with glaze. Cook, uncovered, over low heat until potatoes are glazed, about 25 minutes.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.