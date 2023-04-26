wvu food

WVU School of Public Health student Emma Chua (seated third from right) completed her field placement experience with Mountaineer Food Bank during the final semester of her undergraduate program. Here, she’s pictured with the individuals she worked with during her experience: (back row, left to right) Rick Lawson, Erica Vandall, Annie Boyd, Chua, Kayla Wright and Whitney King and (front) Amanda Hoover and Kaci Mullins.

Proper food and nutrition promote overall health and well-being, but many West Virginians are not getting enough to eat. 

According to Feeding America, one in eight individuals, including one in six children – among the highest rates in the United States – are facing food insecurity.

