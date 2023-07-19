“Wake up, little Susie, wake up.
Wake up, little Susie, wake up.
We both been sound asleep
Wake up, little Susie, and weep,
The movie’s over, it’s four o’clock
And we’re in troubles deep
Wake up, little Susie.
Wake up, little Susie.
— The Everly Brothers
Donna Charlton, Larry Mason and I spent Monday in Winchester and Martinsburg for doctor’s appointments. All went well.
Deepest sympathy to the Pauline Davis family. Donna and I visited the McKee Funeral Home on Tuesday evening. We are thinking of all the family in this sad time.
Deepest sympathy to the Richard “Dick” Shanholtzer family. Donna and I attended the viewing Wednesday evening for him. I have known Dick since I was 16 years old and moved from Hardy County to Hampshire County in 1953.
A young lady and I got to talking and she asked me if I was Nina Ruckman and I said I was a while back and then Leland passed away and now I am Nina Mason. She had visited us when we lived at Cora and Gilbert Ruckman from across the road at Chester and Savilla’s place. After she shook my memories, I too remembered her. She asked if that was Donna. She remembered all my children. She was Savilla sister’s girl. What a time; we went back about 50 years.
It is a small world we live in. I am so glad I got to see you Judy and I hope to see you again. What great memories.
Friday night we had a movie at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren for the kids and young folks. Donna said, “Mom are you going?” At first I started not to go and then I went.
The movie said 1969 on it and honestly, I really enjoyed it. We had homemade ice cream with waffle bowls afterwards. We had a great evening of fellowship.
Vacation Bible School was held July 10-14 at the Bethel Baptist Church and it was well attended. All enjoyed the great time of fellowship.
We had some nice rain in Rio. We could use more and God will give it in his timing.
The Hampshire County Fair starts Monday and runs through July 29. Everyone mark your calendars and plan to come out and enjoy it. It’s only once a year.
Happy birthday to anyone having a birthday and happy anniversary to anyone celebrating an anniversary.
Any news to share, please call. Until next time, God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.