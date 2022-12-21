Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Friday, Dec. 23: Offices closed for holidays
Monday, Dec. 26: Offices closed for holidays
Menus
• Meals cost a recommend $5 donation for those 60 and over; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only 1 meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Sausage gravy with biscuit, bacon, cheese omelet, French toast sticks, hash brown, cooked spinach, applesauce
Friday, Dec. 23 – Offices closed for Christmas
Monday, Dec. 26 – Offices closed for Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Polish sausage on wheat bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, orange juice, cookie
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Swiss steak with tomatoes and onions, wheat roll, brown rice with black beans, broccoli, cake with fruit topping
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Sausage gravy with biscuit, bacon, cheese omelet, French toast sticks, hash brown, cooked spinach, applesauce
Monday, Dec. 26 – Offices closed for Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Swiss steak with tomatoes and onions, wheat roll, brown rice with black beans, broccoli, cake with fruit topping
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Sausage gravy with biscuit, bacon, cheese omelet, French toast sticks, hash brown, cooked spinach, applesauce
Friday, Dec. 23 – Offices closed for Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Polish sausage on wheat bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, orange juice, cookie
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Dec. 23 – Offices closed for Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Polish sausage on wheat bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, orange juice, cookie
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.