Seated, left to right: JoeAnn Eye, NSDAR President General Pamela R. Wright, WVDAR State Regent Jane Larke, Judy Bowyer; standing, left to right: Taylor Mulligan, Teresa Lomasney, Judy Mathias, Bonnie Myers, Susan Garrett, Courtney Blank.

DAVIS — “West Virginia Blooms with a Passion for Preservation” was the theme of the 118th State Conference of the West Virginia State Society of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, held the weekend of May 5-7, 2023 at the Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center in Davis and hosted by the Central District Chapters. 

Presiding over the meeting was WV State Regent Jane J. Larke.  The purpose of the annual meeting is to receive reports from the State Officers, District Directors, Chapter Regents and State Chairs, to vote on recommendations and resolutions and to act on other business that may be presented to the Conference attendees. Five members and two pages (granddaughters of two members) of the South Branch Valley Chapter, NSDAR attended this informative and inspiring meeting. 

