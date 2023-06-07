Seated, left to right: JoeAnn Eye, NSDAR President General Pamela R. Wright, WVDAR State Regent Jane Larke, Judy Bowyer; standing, left to right: Taylor Mulligan, Teresa Lomasney, Judy Mathias, Bonnie Myers, Susan Garrett, Courtney Blank.
DAVIS — “West Virginia Blooms with a Passion for Preservation” was the theme of the 118th State Conference of the West Virginia State Society of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, held the weekend of May 5-7, 2023 at the Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center in Davis and hosted by the Central District Chapters.
Presiding over the meeting was WV State Regent Jane J. Larke. The purpose of the annual meeting is to receive reports from the State Officers, District Directors, Chapter Regents and State Chairs, to vote on recommendations and resolutions and to act on other business that may be presented to the Conference attendees. Five members and two pages (granddaughters of two members) of the South Branch Valley Chapter, NSDAR attended this informative and inspiring meeting.
The keynote speaker was Pamela Edwards Rouse Wright, President General, NSDAR, who motivated attendees to “Celebrate the Legacy of the DAR” by prioritizing the preservation of history and the meaning of freedom. Guest speaker Lori Thompson, Associate Professor, Head of Special Collections, Marshall University, described her ongoing work at Marshall University as the archivist and digital preservation librarian. Other distinguished guests to the state conference were Lael Hartley Marlow, Vice President General, NSDAR, who lives in Alaska; Cheryl Bonebright Baxter, Indiana State Regent; Cynthia Snider Bell, Nevada State Regent; Anna Baird Choi, North Carolina State Regent; and Susan Franks Leininger, Ohio State Regent.
The South Branch Valley Chapter, NSDAR received recognition for:
100% Participation in the President General’s Project
Leading a Special Interest Club in Quilting for Students
Addressing Hygiene Issues in 6-8 Grades
First Place Retention Activity 51-100
First Place in Retention/Recruitment Activity 51-100
Outstanding Job with Registrars Acquiring 4-6 New Members in 2022
First Place Chapter Members for Viewing DAR School Videos
Bonnie Myers, Registrar, for Outstanding Registrars in WV 2022
Bonnie Myers, Registrar, Recognized for Outstanding Lineage Research
Judy Mathias Recognized as the top indexer in WV for the Patriot Records Project
Bonnie Myers and Judy Mathias for completing two DAR Leadership courses
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer service organization dedicated to the preservation of history, promoting patriotism and the education of our children. Any woman eighteen years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are available and willing to assist with guidance in genealogy research for women interested in becoming a member. For more information, visit the DAR website at www.dar.org, email inquiries to membership@dar.org or contact Bonnie Myers, Chapter Registrar at khs7377@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.