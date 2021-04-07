There are so many reasons that spring is such a wonderful time of the year — especially after the unforeseen year that we have just been through along with the long cold, dark and snowy winter.
I don’t know about you, but I am tired of it all and looking forward to something new and fresh.
Very quickly allow me to list for you eight reasons that spring is such a wondrous time:
• Winter is finally behind us.
• The trees are budding.
• The flowers start their blooming.
• The birds are back and singing again.
• The smell of freshly tilled soil and a soon to be planted garden.
• It’s ramp season (I had to throw that one in for all of you naysayers. Come on, you know you are secret fans).
• It’s baseball season again.
Have you noticed all of these things that make spring such a wondrous time have to do with new life?
Well, baseball season is the exception. What can I say? It’s been in my blood since I was eight and always will be. Even in my 60s, every spring, I still enjoy getting out the mink oil and rubbing it into the leather of that ol’ ball glove.
Number 8 on this list is certainly No. 1 in importance. The new life of spring that brings the celebration of Christ’s Victory over sin, death and the grave. It makes me want to shout out in song, “I serve a risen Savior, He’s in the world today.”
God so loved humanity that was, and still is, lost in the sinfulness of its own making. Therefore, He sent His one and only Son to lay down His life as a ransom for the pardon of our sin.
I like the King James Version wording of John 15:13. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Folks that is exactly what Christ did for us.
Jesus’ life wasn’t taken from Him. He laid it down for you and me. When the people of Nazareth sought to throw Him off the cliff, He just disappeared.
Therefore, if He so desired, He could have avoided the painful torture that led to His death. But, He knew that His mission was to be fulfilled on the cross.
His purpose of coming into the world was to ultimately pay the price for my sin and for the sin of every person that will ever draw a breath on this old blue marble we call earth.
Yes, what a wondrous time is spring to find new life in Christ. If you have tried to “fix” your own life and have failed or if no one has ever shared the gospel with you, what better time than now?
“Spring” into a relationship with the only One who can truly bring you out of the darkness and into the light.
