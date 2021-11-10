Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, Nov. 10 — Ham, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, fruit, roll
Thursday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 12 — Chicken filet on a bun, baked potato, broccoli with cheese, fruit, dessert
Monday, Nov. 15 — Mozzarella chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Pork stir fry, brown rice, California blend, fruit, wheat rolls
Wednesday, Nov. 17 — BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Nov. 18 — Thanksgiving dinner
Friday, Nov. 19 — Sloppy Joe, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Nov. 10 — Ham, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, fruit, roll
Thursday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day
Monday, Nov. 15 — Mozzarella chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, Nov. 17 — BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Nov. 18 — Thanksgiving dinner
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 12 — Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, cornbread, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Sloppy Joe, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Nov. 18 — Thanksgiving dinner
Friday, Nov. 19 — Mozzarella chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Nov. 12 — Chicken filet on a bun, baked potato, broccoli with cheese, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Pork stir fry, brown rice, California blend, fruit, wheat rolls
Friday, Nov. 19 — Sloppy Joe, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
* * *
The senior farmers market nutrition program vouchers have all been distributed for this year.
* * *
The fall bus tour to Vermont has been canceled. Keep an eye on this space for the 2022 travel plans.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.