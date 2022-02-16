SHEPHERDSTOWN — Of the 899 students named to the Dean's List at Shepherd University for the fall 2021 semester, 13 are from Hampshire County.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
The Hampshire honorees are Zoe Grim, Lillian Robbins, Matthew Sneathen and Alyssa Ward of Augusta; Renee Killough of Bloomery; Savannah Garrett, Colton Heavner and Joshua Medina of Capon Bridge; Beverly Dean, Benjamin Lambert and Paul Teter of Romney; Nicholas Hampton of Slanesville; and Maryanna Milleson of Springfield.
Potomac State releases academic lists
Potomac State College has named 164 students to the President’s list for fall 2021 and another 246 to the Dean’s List.
President’s List students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits with a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher. Dean’s List students must earn at least a 3.0 GPA carrying 12 hours or more.
Hampshire County students on the President’s List are Katie Alderman, Luke Alkire, Joshua Berryman, Dylan Corbin, Mackenzie Corbin, Allison Cowgill, Christopher Cowgill, Deidra Haines, Sharon Hallmark, Cheyenne Hooker, Destiny Hott, Brandon Judy, Harmony Keister, Laurel Keister, Jeffrey Malcolm, Michael McQuaid, Tayla Ours, Alexander Phillips, Michael Quasney, Emily Ratliff, Benjamin Ritz, Alexander Shumaker, Magdalene Slocum and Ryan Stinnette.
Hampshire County students on the Dean’s List are Caleb Chidester, Karissa Collett, Mackenzie Cook, Andrea Crawford, Dennis Davis, Angela Fagga, Brian Haddix, Ceili Hopwood, John Huffman, Matthew Kerns, Brian Lowrie, Madison Loy, Nicole Mcmanamay, Alex Moore, Samuel Moreland, Alexis Orndorff, Timothy Ours, Melinda Pugh, Alexis Riggleman, Baxter Ritz, Kenna Schermerhorn, Mollie Shoemaker, Andrew Strawn, Jacob Tobesman, Abraham Toothman, Tatiana Torres and Alexa Voit.
