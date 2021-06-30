One of the wisest things said, notwithstanding the truths of the Bible of course, has been “one thing that is always consistent is change.”
That is for sure. Nothing ever stays the same.
I guess that is a good thing. It seems we would get extremely bored if everything always stayed the same.
We would always live in the same house, always drive the same car, always work the same job, always go to the same restaurant to eat and so on and so on.
For the most part, I would say we welcome change. But only in areas where we want change to happen. If we are content with things being status quo, then leave it alone.
We even have our clichés like, “Don’t rock the boat” and “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
For the most part, it appears that the most unwelcomed changes are the unexpected ones. Unless, that is, the unexpected change is to our benefit.
For instance, if the boss walks in unexpectedly on Monday morning and announces that there has been a change in company policy and everyone will be getting an annual profit-sharing raise.
I could handle that kind of change. Most of us could.
But if it goes in the opposite direction and the boss makes an unexpected announcement stating that the company is losing money and there will be no further raises given and all employees will have to pay for his or her own insurance premium. Not a welcomed change.
But what if it doesn’t necessarily affect us one way or the other? What if it just changes?
Churches go through changes all the time. Pastors change over time. The new pastor implements change in certain areas and without even giving them a chance, we are already making comments like, “We’ve never done it like that before.”
Or, “Well I can tell you that will never work. The people aren’t going to put up with that.”
Now granted, I know that not everyone makes such comments , but some folks accept change better than others.
March 2020 brought about all sorts of change for everyone. Some were welcomed, others were not.
No one likes being told that they are to stay at home, that they should not travel out of a certain area and that they must wear a mask if they have to go out in public.
As pastors and parishoners we didn’t like being told that we shouldn’t be conducting church services and that quickly sent us into a mode of looking for alternative ways of ministering to our people.
Restaurants suddenly began doing delivery and pick-up services and folks began shopping on-line instead of going out to stores.
Everything and for the most part, we didn’t like it. Many moms and dads were told they had to work from home rather than come into the office which created a major problem. At the same time, schools were being shut down and children were given orders to stay home and do their lessons on-line.
Many folks are feeling a sort of reprieve now that many of the restrictions are being slowly lifted.
But I am convinced that the church in general will still have to go through some changes even though the governmental guidelines on gatherings are being less restrictive.
As pastors it is sending us back to the drawing board. In some cases, we have people who have not attended church for over a year and some of those are finding it difficult to “get in the groove” again.
But it also opened our eyes to other areas that maybe we hadn’t given much thought to before.
As churches we must realize that the demographics have changed over the years. We are now dealing with younger generations of individuals who haven’t been raised in Christian homes and many who have never stepped inside of a church.
Many of the younger generations, if they know anything about church at all, perceive the church to be archaic and out of date.
One doesn’t have to be a little white country church to find itself with dwindling congregations. A church with a mainly older congregation will eventually die off unless there are younger folks to continue on and sustain it.
We are living in a society today where ballgames are more important than church. Children don’t need the church for social interaction.
Many parents are finding themselves so engulfed in debt that both parents have to work and some find it necessary to work all the extra hours possible just to stay afloat. Therefore, church doesn’t seem like a real priority any longer.
Churches will have to change if we want to reach today’s society. Just how do we do that?
Now would be a great time for pastors to begin getting together to feed off one another and, as well, help one another, even if it’s just offering suggestions or being a sounding board.
Now wouldn’t that be a change?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.