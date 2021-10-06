When you grow up in the Catholic Church, as I have (OK, I’m using the phrase “grow up” loosely. I think boogers are funny and boys have cooties, so there hasn’t been much “growth,” really), you get really familiar with the concept of saints.
You have basic familiarity with a couple of them, like St. Michael the Archangel, the Holy Family, etc., but for most of the rest of them, you have this sort of word association.
St. Joseph – fathers.
St. Matthew – tax collectors.
St. Patrick – Ireland.
You see what I mean?
So, when the word association comes around to St. Francis of Assisi, the word obviously was “animals.”
I’ve been thinking about saints a lot lately (and that is a WHOLE other column for a WHOLE other time), but with the Blessing of the Animals event this past Sunday, I gave St. Francis a little bit more thought than usual.
His official feast day was Monday, but the Sunday celebration in Romney was perfect.
Let me be very clear: any time I get to cover an event that has dogs roaming around the premises, I could not be more delighted.
I’m a dog person, you see. I always have been.
The other week, I was buying some ice cream at the Family Dollar, and in the parking lot was a truck with a few dogs in it. The owner of the vehicle told me I could come say hi to his pooches, and though they were VERY vocal, I got to give them a little wave each and say hello.
Those dogs are blessed.
I wasn’t living here very long when I did a load of laundry at the Laundromat, and there was a dog and her human companion in the parking lot. She sidled right up to me, and I got to give her a kiss on the top of her head (the dog, not the human. That would have been bizarre.)
That dog was blessed.
It broke my heart to see the conditions at Love Shack earlier this year, but my heart was happy to see how many dogs were rescued from the site. Those dogs are all blessed.
And sitting right across the hallway, in my sporty counterpart’s office, is a newshound giving me a very judgey look. For no reason, either. That’s just how she looks at me. But even though she’s a diva and a veritable celebrity, Nittany the Pooch is blessed.
And just because I’m partial to dogs, that doesn’t mean St. Francis is.
We’ve got loads of cats roaming around here; they’re blessed.
The birds making a nest in the nook between my window and the AC unit? They’re blessed.
The deer family that seems to be having a powwow every evening in my backyard? Hashtag blessed.
I write about critters in this column a bunch, and that’s mainly because I’m not used to being surrounded by so much wildlife. But on Sunday, when 9 dogs and 1 cat gathered to receive their blessings, I saw community. I saw smiles (on humans and animals).
And I felt that associating the word “animals” didn’t do any of it justice.
My new word for what I saw and felt while honoring the feast of St. Francis?
Devotion. ο
