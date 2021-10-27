Sometimes when I want to build a child’s hand strength, I take a tennis ball, cut a slit in it, draw eyes above the slit, and, voila, I have a PacMan-like puppet.
Kids typically love squeezing the puppet to open his mouth so that he can chomp small colorful manipulatives. Last week, I introduced this activity to a student by using a silly voice to make the puppet talk as I demonstrated how to open and close its mouth.
Later, I commented to my coworker, “Well, there’s a pandemic plus. This mask has made me a much better ventriloquist.”
Behind the cloth covering my mouth and nose, it was hard to tell if I or the tennis ball was doing the talking.
Our oldest daughter likes to mention that WVU offers a degree in puppetry. Maybe, I’ve discovered my new calling. It’s never too late to go back to school. However, after our daughter’s recent experience with the university’s student health services, a woman of my age and cholesterol numbers probably shouldn’t return to college campus living.
A few weeks ago, our daughter was sick. Each night I spoke to her on the phone, I could tell she was feeling worse. By the 4th day, I suggested she visit the student health services. After 19 years, I can tell when she’s faking and when she possibly needs a prescription from a doctor.
She ended up waiting for over 3 hours. Following a short examine by the health professional, she left with instructions to buy nose spray.
The next day, she felt even worse and suggested I take her to a proper appointment. Here’s the thing, she’s 2 hours away, and I had a busy workday ahead of me.
I called our local healthcare provider and explained the situation. Our very caring provider said, “We have to get our girl well,” and within minutes had scheduled a telehealth visit for her. Within no time, our daughter was picking up medicine at a pharmacy in Morgantown, on her way to feeling much better.
Talk about a pandemic plus.
What a relief to know a familiar, competent provider is just a telehealth visit away. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room with sick coeds for 3 hours to come away frustrated and essentially empty-handed. After all, I was surprised they had her sit in the waiting room at all.
Another pandemic plus we’ve appreciated is the policy of many health care providers requesting a call from the parking lot upon arrival. We call when we park the car at our pediatrician and orthodontist, wait until the assistant returns the call, and head straight into an examination room. It seems like the wait time goes much faster from the comfort of our vehicle.
It’s kind of like picking up groceries. I may never step foot in the grocery store again. I love ordering from home and having my groceries loaded into the back of the car when I arrive at the store. I’m not sure how much actual time it saves, but it seems like a lot.
As our youngest daughter pointed out, “I like grocery shopping this way. I don’t have to wait around while you stop to talk to all the people you know.”
For her, that’s a definite pandemic plus.
It’s easy to identify all the bad changes the pandemic has brought us since March 2020. However, there are also a few pluses.
As the author Patricia Briggs once observed, “All change brings bad and good things. It’s natural to look back and say things were better before, but that doesn’t make it true. Different isn’t always worse. Sometimes it’s just different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.