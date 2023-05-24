Last week I discussed the words of Paul and what he thought about all his striving as a younger man. It is so easy to get caught up in this world of competition. Paul himself even referenced competition in the midst trying to describe how to live this life as a believer here on earth. Run the Race that is ahead of you…
“Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may obtain it. And everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we for an imperishable crown. Therefore I run thus: not with uncertainty. Thus I fight: not as one who beats the air. But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified.” (1 Corinthians 9:24-27 NKJV)
As Jesus used parables and ways to describe this life, so it was with Paul. I would say the use of the “race” is a universal understanding. Why is it that everything is a race? Think of when you were a kid and maybe there was a race to clean your plate. Or maybe you purchased your first jalopy and something inside wants to push it when you pull up by your friend and their car.
As I mentioned a few weeks back about worship – as we are born to give worship, I also believe we are born with a competitive nature. I go all the way back to Cain and Abel and their sacrifices. One gave one thing as a sacrifice and the other something else. There was then a dispute and within that conversation – of I believe competition – Abel was killed (See Genesis 4).
Why was Cain so concerned about his sacrifice versus Abel’s? The scripture says that the Lord did not respect Cain’s sacrifice.
Hm, respect. So basically Cain felt disrespected and this feeling led to horrible actions.
Let’s go to another well-known relationship in scripture, Peter and John. We know that there was debate and competition among the disciples about who was the greatest. It is sad that one of those conversations came out during the last hours Jesus was alive before the crucifixion. Peter the water walker versus John, the self proclaimed “one that Jesus loved.”
The point of their relationship I want to focus on is after Jesus was resurrected from the dead and he appeared to them at a fishing event.
“Then Peter, turning around, saw the disciple whom Jesus loved following, who also had leaned on His breast at the supper, and said, ‘Lord, who is the one who betrays You?’ Peter, seeing him, said to Jesus, ‘But Lord, what about this man?’
Jesus said to him, ‘If I will that he remain till I come, what is that to you? You follow Me.’” (John 21:20-22 NKJV)
Going back to the race, there is a way to run this competitive nature we have. Paul talked about preaching to others and becoming disqualified. We must be careful that in the midst of our striving, we walk over others and maybe even taunt the others we may “pass” along the way.
We must remember the prize we are trying to attain which is “Well done my good and faithful servant” (the imperishable crown).
Cain looked at Abel, even Peter looked at John and asked questions. Jesus tells us, “YOU follow Me.” Disqualified to preach to others…discipline your body for the race.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
