Moreland family
The Newton Moreland reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon at Hampshire Park.
Ganoe family
The descendants of Isaac Harley Ganoe and Amy Susan (Hines) Ganoe will hold their annual family reunion on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Pavilion 1 in Hampshire Park, on River Road west of Romney.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish, dessert or cold drink. Utensils, plates, cups and napkins will be provided.
The afternoon will include cake walks, a silent auction, games and reminiscing.
Judy and Shawen family
The Judy and Shawen reunion will be held at Hampshire Park on Sept. 24, with a covered dish lunch at 1 p.m.
Questions, call Wink Judy at 304-496-1080.
Oates family
The reunion of the Price and Blanche Oates family – including Alice Oates Peters, Norman Oates Veach, June Oates Seal, and Ray, Roy, Eugene, James and Ernest “Doc” Oates – will be on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Camp Walker in Augusta, off Little Cacapon Road.
Please bring a covered dish and drink. Rain or shine.
