Ramey-Matthews
Randy is the son of the late Linden Russell Ramey and Rachel Elaine Ramey, both of Culpeper, Va. Mary is the daughter of Charles Basil Matthews and Maria Mercedes Matthews.
Randy is a graduate of Culpeper High School in Culpeper, Va., and is now the owner and operator of Appalachian Auto and Tire LLC in Romney, located on 299 West Sioux Lane (the old Romney Electrical Supply building that has caught fire twice).
Mary is a graduate of Old Mill High School in Millersville, Md., and has a bachelor’s degree and masters degree. She now helps operate the garage with her husband Randy.
