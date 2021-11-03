My congregation, Romney Presbyterian Church, has spent much of the past month reading the book of Job. Job, both the book and the character for whom it is named, ask significant questions about the relationship between God and suffering.
At the beginning, we are told that Job was a righteous and wealthy man, but soon, Job’s wealth and even his health are lost as he learns first of the loss of all his livestock, servants, and children. Job remains faithful, continuing to praise God, and so next Job is afflicted with a skin disease.
At this point, Job’s wife is ready to throw in the towel, and suggests they “curse God and die.” Job, however, continues to praise God.
Next, Job is visited by 3 friends. These friends are, at first, speechless at the sight of the disasters that have fallen on Job, but eventually they gather their wits and begin to look for ways to blame Job for all that has happened.
I sometimes wonder if these 3 friends are not a 3rd curse on Job. They argue that Job just needs to repent, to beg God’s forgiveness for whatever he has done and then perhaps God will restore everything Job has lost.
Job insists on his innocence, protests that he feels abandoned by God, and would love to find God, not so he can apologize, but so that he can demand an accounting, a trial where God would find Job innocent and explain God’s actions.
These are both common responses to tragedy. Often when tragedies strike other people, we want to find ways to absolve ourselves, or at least abdicate our responsibility to help. If we can just figure out why whatever happened is the victim’s fault, we can walk away.
This is what we mean when we say things like “they got themselves into this mess, they can get themselves out,” or “if we help, they won’t learn the lesson, they’ll just do it again.” At the same time, whenever something bad happens to us, we are all too ready with the reasons why it is not our fault, why the blame lies with someone else, or with no one at all and countless other excuses for why only other people should experience negative consequences.
Eventually, God does come and confront Job, but rather than God explaining God’s actions, God asks Job for an explanation of Job’s thoughts. God confronts Job with the extent of creation as if to ask Job, “what have you done?”
Job and his friends have spent days talking in circles while doing nothing to rebuild. They have spent all their energy looking for ways to cast blame and saved none for ways to help, meanwhile God has provided enough for everything, even the lion’s cubs and the raven’s chicks.
Following this encounter, Job repents, Job’s heart and mind change and so God begins to help Job’s fortunes change, restoring what Job had before, but not in an instant, not through a single divine act, but by sending people to help. Job’s brothers and sisters and other friends begin to arrive, bringing with them food so they may share a meal and money to help Job rebuild.
It is these late arrivals that are the blessing Job needs, who provide Job with sympathy, comfort and a chance to restart. I pray we may each find ways to be like these latter arrivals, the ones who came looking for ways to help rather than blame, and thus brought God’s blessing back to Job.
